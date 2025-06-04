Why Tourists Should Avoid Buying Bottled Water While In Scotland

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Scotland is an incredible place to visit, whether you're marveling at the views on the Isle of Skye, visiting Eilean Donan Castle, or checking out the overlooked National War Museum inside Edinburgh Castle. There are plenty of things to see, do, and buy, but one purchase you should absolutely skip in Scotland is bottled water. There is a really good reason that goes beyond the importance of reducing plastic in landfills and the ocean. Scotland just has darn good tap water. Reddit users commend the taste and clarity of the country's water, and the insurance company AllClear found that it was the most popular on the social media platform (via Time Out). It was also listed as the second-best tasting water in the world (going by the most mentions), being beaten only by New York City.

Drinking from the tap also saves money. Bottled water can really add up, particularly on vacation when you're not thinking about it. If you're like most Americans, you probably have a ton of reusable water bottles at home that you can bring with you. Even better? You can pick up a travel bottle like the YCTMall Collapsible Water Bottle, which has a carabiner clip to attach it to your belt or bag.