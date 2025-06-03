Spain Takes Aim At Unlicensed Airbnb Rentals In Tourist-Flooded Cities (Here's What To Know)
Currently vying for France's trophy as "European country that's best at protesting" is the neighboring Spain, whose efforts to stem rampant overtourism took locals to the streets. Overtourism in popular destinations across the country has caused a housing crisis. Long-term rental properties for locals have become scarce as apartments are rented out on Airbnb by unlicensed landlords hoping to make more cash.
Proving that people have the power, Spanish protesters are making ground. In May 2025, the Ministry of Social Rights in the capital of Madrid ruled that 65,000 unlicensed rentals must be blocked from Airbnb, with 5,800 of those tourist rentals to be removed from the platform entirely.
This isn't set to happen overnight — local councils across the country plan to implement the change in phases. Barcelona's home region of Catalonia is taking action against the illegal Airbnb listings first, aiming to end all holiday apartment licenses altogether by 2029. But what does this mean for visitors?
What you need to know about Spain's Airbnb changes
As of January 2025, Spain introduced stricter regulations for landlords of vacation or short-term rental properties, requiring that all license holders be registered on a national database. This is to combat Airbnb listings that don't have a license or are listed with a bogus number. While it's looking like Spain is a European country to avoid in 2025, don't be entirely deterred.
The country's hospitality industry offers a whole host of hotels, guesthouses, and hostels that are not involved in the overhaul and are a safe bet for booking. Spain is still expecting a record-breaking travel season this summer. According to BBC, 2024 saw visitor numbers rise 13%, and this year should be no different. Just make sure you've booked reputable accommodations in advance.
Airbnb is not taking this ruling lying down, claiming that the Spanish government is violating EU law and fighting against the decision. The platform plans to keep all listings live until all appeals are concluded. It's certainly an interesting battle to keep an eye on this year, whatever your stance. Could this be the beginning of the end of Airbnb?