Spain Takes Aim At Unlicensed Airbnb Rentals In Tourist-Flooded Cities (Here's What To Know)

Currently vying for France's trophy as "European country that's best at protesting" is the neighboring Spain, whose efforts to stem rampant overtourism took locals to the streets. Overtourism in popular destinations across the country has caused a housing crisis. Long-term rental properties for locals have become scarce as apartments are rented out on Airbnb by unlicensed landlords hoping to make more cash.

Proving that people have the power, Spanish protesters are making ground. In May 2025, the Ministry of Social Rights in the capital of Madrid ruled that 65,000 unlicensed rentals must be blocked from Airbnb, with 5,800 of those tourist rentals to be removed from the platform entirely.

This isn't set to happen overnight — local councils across the country plan to implement the change in phases. Barcelona's home region of Catalonia is taking action against the illegal Airbnb listings first, aiming to end all holiday apartment licenses altogether by 2029. But what does this mean for visitors?