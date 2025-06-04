Some Of The PNW's Most Amazing Beaches Thrive In This Washington Village Hiding In Olympic National Park

There's no denying that Mother Nature was being generous when she crafted Washington state. This is the land of the soaring Cascades, the unique landscapes of lush, rolling hills over in Palouse, the salt-sprayed San Juan Islands — the list goes on. And, while California, Hawaii, and Florida tend to dominate when it comes to America's top-rated beaches, the Evergreen State is no stranger to stunning coastline. Just check out the incredible beaches that await in La Push.

This small, unincorporated town is the home of the Quileute Tribe. It straddles the Quillayute River, with one foot in the Pacific Ocean and the other in the lush rainforests of the Olympic Peninsula. With a whopping 70 miles of protected coastline come marine preserve stretching around it, it's a fine place to seek out those quintessential Pacific Northwest beaches — think driftwood-strewn sands, dramatic rock stacks, and ancient forests socked in with fog and mist.

It's a bit of a journey to get here from the big city of Seattle but the trip should be one full of "oohs" and "aahs." The main highway is the 101, which threads its way west along the fringes of the Olympic National Park, skirting the shimmering waters of Lake Crescent and offering up glimpses of snow-capped peaks in the distance. The drive is about three-and-a-half hours from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, and a touch more from the downtown of the Emerald City.