Hidden In Eastern Washington Is A Unique, Underrated Region Of Lush Rolling Hills And Charming Small Towns

Washington is probably best known for the uncrowded alpine valleys of Mount Baker or the rugged Cascade mountains, where stunning driving routes link up some of the Pacific Northwest's prettiest mountains and lakes. But way out on the far southeastern edge of the Evergreen State lies a place that often flies under the radar; a land of emerald green hills, ancient waterfalls, and wheat fields that turn gold and ochre in the summer months. Welcome to the Palouse.

This is a truly unexplored and underrated corner of Washington. Stats provided by State of Washington Tourism show that the Metro Puget Sound region counted upwards of 34.6 million trips in 2024, compared to just 15 million for the state's Eastern region. What's more, within the Eastern region, the alluring city of Spokane and its gorgeous fall foliage got the lion's share of the crowds, leaving lesser-known Whitman County — the epicenter of the Palouse region — a mere 12.9% of the tourist pie.

The upshot? You won't be jostling with the crowds if you pick this one as your next vacation destination. What you can expect is a rare landscape that's ranked among the seven wonders of the state, where the undulating hills go on for as far as the eye can see. It's beloved by photographers, cut-through by scenic byways, and offers buttes to climb and rivers to kayak. The Pullman-Moscow Airport offers easy access to the area — it's a 22-minute drive south of Palouse town. Alternatively, the drive in from Spokane typically takes around one and a half hours.