One Of The US' Largest Rainforests Is An Ethereal Washington Gem With Lush Views Beyond Belief

The forest canopy over your head filters the light to a peridot green glow. The mist and droplets all around you shimmer like spilled diamonds. The trail underfoot is springy, and there is so much moss all around you that it softens the appearance of the landscape like a lens blur. You might spot elk or beavers as you wander among the trees in Washington state's Olympic National Park's Hoh Rain Forest, but you'll half expect to see elves and fairies peeking out from behind the foliage in such a magical setting.

Advertisement

The Hoh is a temperate rainforest, thriving in the chilly Pacific Northwest on up to 14 feet of annual rainfall. Just how much rain is that? The Amazon Jungle receives just 6 to 10 feet. Notoriously rainy yet ravishing vacation spot Hilo, Hawaii, sees a mere 130 inches, or less than 1/10th the rain Hoh sees. For a more localized point of comparison, Seattle, which really does deserve its nickname of Rain City, gets just 39 inches per year. You can't wait for a sunny day to see this place — just get your rain gear on and go. Short, groomed trails and a cozy campsite await, and don't forget the rain fly for your tent. This campground is frequently booked solid, so try using a service to snag a cancellation.

Advertisement