Asia's Busiest Restaurant Is A Colorful, Nostalgic Outpost Of This Familiar American Burger Chain

Nothing says "Hong Kong" like McDonald's, right? Forget the dim sum, fish balls, siu mei, char siu, or any of those other traditional dishes that make Hong Kong one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies. It's time for Big Macs, Sausage McMuffins, Happy Meals, Chicken McNuggets — all the usual menu items you'll find at pretty much every McDonald's, everywhere. The McDonald's in Hong Kong's Admiralty Station has the distinction of not only being the busiest McDonald's in Hong Kong, but the busiest restaurant in all of Asia. Considering that Asia consists of two nations home to over 2 billion people (India and China), plus the world's most populous city, Tokyo, that's quite the feat.

After years of astronomical foot traffic, this busiest of McDonald's has gotten a stylish, retro-meets-contemporary makeover. Undertaken by Australian agency Landini Associates, the new Admiralty McDonald's design is part of Project Ray, launched in 2015 to modernize McDonald's look. The project set out to "make McDonald's cool again," per the project brief's description on Architizer. Landini Associates intended to overhaul the 85-year-old franchise's interior design, logo, packaging, uniforms, and more in an effort to strike a chord with Millennials.

Hong Kong's Admiralty location provided a special challenge. Serving one customer every three seconds, the location's flow had to be as flawless as its style. Judging by photos, it's been a resounding success. Slickly decorated with wooden accents and yellow lighting reminiscent of classic McDonald's, the Admiralty restaurant evokes a sense of newness as much as it does the franchise's history — and with an abundance of digital kiosks, it serves the same volume of customers with no troubles.