North Carolina's Southern Appalachian Mountains Boast A Giant, Free Botanical Garden With Groomed Trails
Bounded by the Southern Appalachian Mountains and the lush, lofty trees of Bent Creek, the oldest federal experimental forest east of the Mississippi River, the North Carolina Arboretum near Asheville has earned a spot among some of the best botanical gardens in the U.S. It has a way of touching your soul. "You can feel the natural life in your bones," one Tripadvisor reviewer shared in October 2024, shortly after visiting the sprawling green space.
This natural oasis is certainly nothing short of enchanting. Spanning more than 430 acres, the arboretum's groomed-to-perfection trails and immaculately cultivated gardens make it a shoo-in next to the most mesmerizing places to see flowers in bloom. And the best part is, it's completely free to explore — with the exception of parking, that is. Easily accessible by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Interstate 26, it's only $20 out of pocket if you drive in ($60 for larger vehicles and $125 for buses), at the time of writing.
What's more, the North Carolina Arboretum's flourishing history is almost as fascinating as its botanically diverse plant collections and landscape exhibits. The garden space was only officially established back in 1986 in partnership with the University of North Carolina System. But the land it occupies once belonged to George Vanderbilt, serving as part of his Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned residence in America. Of course, Indigenous tribes called the area home thousands of years before that, followed by European settlers, who flocked to the region in search of farmland at the turn of the 19th century.
Traipse the trails through the gardens of the North Carolina Arboretum
Be sure to have your comfy walking shoes on when you visit because North Carolina's very own Eden has more than 10 miles of trails for ramblers and two-wheeled cyclists alike. The hiking trails include a good mix of easy, moderate, and difficult paths, which are all dog-friendly, just as long as the pups are leashed and picked up after. Some of the trails are multi-use, including the challenging 1-mile loop called Owl Ridge Trail, so be sure to watch out for bikers if you opt for those routes. If you'd prefer a path dedicated to only hikers, try the easy 1.3-mile Bent Creek Trail, which will take you by the National Native Azalea Collection. For a more moderate hike, try the 1.2-mile Carolina Mountain Trail, the entrance of which is near the Education Center.
The gardens themselves make up about 65 acres of the landscape, some of the standouts being the Bonsai Exhibition Garden and the colorful wildflowers that dot the area from early spring through the fall. Its expansive grounds make it a mainland rival to the oversized flora in the Lyon Arboretum on Oahu. If you're wondering what will be in bloom when you visit, check out the arboretum's website for a list of plants to keep an eye out for each season. And don't miss the rotating exhibits on display at the Baker Visitors Center Exhibit Hall, located across from the Willow Pond. Inside, you'll also find a gift shop, which carries a range of nature-inspired keepsakes. There's even a cute bistro in the Education Center if you want to grab a bite to eat.
How to make the most of your visit to the arboretum
Is your green thumb itching? The North Carolina Arboretum is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April to October, closing two hours early during the rest of the year. Be sure to give yourself ample time to explore because the entrance gate is shut an hour before closing time, so you won't be able to sneak in at the last minute. Some of the arboretum's attractions may also have limited hours. The gift shop opens an hour after the Baker Visitor Center and Bonsai Exhibition Garden, which can be toured from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and food is served at the bistro from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also, technology is great and all, but GPS devices or navigation apps won't always take you to the right place if you simply plug in "North Carolina Arboretum." Instead, the arboretum recommends typing in the following address: 20 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806, which should get you where you need to go. If it doesn't, and you wind up at the service entrance off Wesley Branch Road, get safely turned around before heading back to Brevard Road, also known as Highway 191. Turn right, and continue on until you hit the next light, where you'll turn right again. This will take you down Frederick Law Olmsted Way to the correct entrance.
If you plan to hunker down in Asheville, which does have a smaller regional airport if you're coming in from out of town, the arboretum has partnered with Biltmore Farms Hotels for discounted rates at the following properties: Hilton Biltmore Park, DoubleTree Biltmore Village, Hampton Inn & Suites Biltmore Village, and the Residence Inn Biltmore. That's booking made easy.