North Carolina's Southern Appalachian Mountains Boast A Giant, Free Botanical Garden With Groomed Trails

Bounded by the Southern Appalachian Mountains and the lush, lofty trees of Bent Creek, the oldest federal experimental forest east of the Mississippi River, the North Carolina Arboretum near Asheville has earned a spot among some of the best botanical gardens in the U.S. It has a way of touching your soul. "You can feel the natural life in your bones," one Tripadvisor reviewer shared in October 2024, shortly after visiting the sprawling green space.

This natural oasis is certainly nothing short of enchanting. Spanning more than 430 acres, the arboretum's groomed-to-perfection trails and immaculately cultivated gardens make it a shoo-in next to the most mesmerizing places to see flowers in bloom. And the best part is, it's completely free to explore — with the exception of parking, that is. Easily accessible by way of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Interstate 26, it's only $20 out of pocket if you drive in ($60 for larger vehicles and $125 for buses), at the time of writing.

What's more, the North Carolina Arboretum's flourishing history is almost as fascinating as its botanically diverse plant collections and landscape exhibits. The garden space was only officially established back in 1986 in partnership with the University of North Carolina System. But the land it occupies once belonged to George Vanderbilt, serving as part of his Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned residence in America. Of course, Indigenous tribes called the area home thousands of years before that, followed by European settlers, who flocked to the region in search of farmland at the turn of the 19th century.