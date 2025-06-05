India's Picturesque 'Queen Of The Hills' Is An Idyllic Summer Mountain City Getaway

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the North Indian mountain state of Himachal Pradesh is Shimla, a town that became famous during India's colonial past as the British summer capital. While India's 'Venice Of The East,' Udaipur, is great for exploring palaces, lakes, and markets, Shimla is replete with colonial buildings from the British era. The town itself, with its bustling market street and eager tourists, isn't the most tranquil place, but the views of the surrounding snow peaks, colonial architecture, ancient temples, and pleasant weather all come together for a relaxing experience. Those looking for quieter spots can also take short hikes or taxi rides to nearby villages through the imposing pine forests that surround Shimla.

Getting to the 'Queen of the Hills' is easy, especially if you plan on exploring North India and visiting the Taj Mahal. Shimla has an airport and train station, and there are several bus operators that will also get you there from Delhi or the closest large city, Chandigarh, which is a little more than 70 miles away. Or, you can catch the famous toy train, a historical small-gauge train recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site that winds its way through a scenic path from the town of Kalka to Shimla over 5 hours, arriving in the afternoon.

Shimla is a great place to delve into India's history, both colonial and ancient, with temples dating back several centuries hidden amidst the vast surrounding forests. Interestingly, the mountain town and its surrounding areas were briefly occupied by Nepal before it was recaptured and developed as the summer getaway it continues to be.