India's Picturesque 'Queen Of The Hills' Is An Idyllic Summer Mountain City Getaway
Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in the North Indian mountain state of Himachal Pradesh is Shimla, a town that became famous during India's colonial past as the British summer capital. While India's 'Venice Of The East,' Udaipur, is great for exploring palaces, lakes, and markets, Shimla is replete with colonial buildings from the British era. The town itself, with its bustling market street and eager tourists, isn't the most tranquil place, but the views of the surrounding snow peaks, colonial architecture, ancient temples, and pleasant weather all come together for a relaxing experience. Those looking for quieter spots can also take short hikes or taxi rides to nearby villages through the imposing pine forests that surround Shimla.
Getting to the 'Queen of the Hills' is easy, especially if you plan on exploring North India and visiting the Taj Mahal. Shimla has an airport and train station, and there are several bus operators that will also get you there from Delhi or the closest large city, Chandigarh, which is a little more than 70 miles away. Or, you can catch the famous toy train, a historical small-gauge train recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site that winds its way through a scenic path from the town of Kalka to Shimla over 5 hours, arriving in the afternoon.
Shimla is a great place to delve into India's history, both colonial and ancient, with temples dating back several centuries hidden amidst the vast surrounding forests. Interestingly, the mountain town and its surrounding areas were briefly occupied by Nepal before it was recaptured and developed as the summer getaway it continues to be.
Explore Shimla's markets, history, and colonial architecture amidst the Himalayas
The center of Shimla is delightfully walkable, featuring a central square and Mall Road market street. Surrounding it are stone buildings and Tudor-style mansions, many of them now hotels. The Himachal State Museum & Library, housed in a Victorian Mansion, has a one-of-a-kind collection of rare manuscripts, artifacts, and paintings. Like many of Shimla's sights, even if you're not interested in historical intricacies, the imposing old buildings and their surroundings can simply be enjoyed for their beauty. The Viceregal Lodge and Botanical Gardens, spread across 22 acres, is a great place to spend a languid morning or afternoon. Then head to the Gothic-styled Gorton Castle and marvel at its intricately designed facade and interiors. For sunset, head to the bustling Ridge area in the town center. There are also dozens of cozy cafes, like Café Shimla Times, at which you can take a breather and enjoy spectacular views.
Considering it was developed as a summer getaway, the best time to visit Shimla is between April and June for sunny, pleasant weather. The Shimla Summer Festival around May and June is an added reason to visit at this time. However, this is also when the town has the most tourists. To see the 'Queen of the Hills' draped in snow, consider visiting in December or January, but avoid the monsoon months between June and August.
As for accommodation, if you are a fan of India's famous pocket-sized tropical vacation spot, Goa, you will love Shimla. Guesthouses and hotels abound, and luxurious stays are quite affordable. Expect to pay about USD 50 a night for a 3-star hotel, and about USD 250 for an opulent 5-star stay.
Day trips in and around Shimla
While its center is quite walkable, Shimla has expanded over the years, and exploring some spots around town and the surrounding areas might require hiring a taxi. It's a good idea to get a guided tour, which usually includes transport, on one of your first days there so you can get the lay of the land. This will help you decide on successive days whether you should walk or hire a taxi to get to certain spots. Those who enjoy light hikes will also find it quite easy to get around on foot through the forests that fringe the town.
Just over a mile from Shimla's center is the ancient Jakhu Temple, featuring a 108-foot statue of the Hindu god Hanuman. Set on a peak, the temple offers spectacular views of surrounding towns and snow-clad Himalayan peaks. You can reach the temple through a picturesque walk, a short taxi ride, or take the new ropeway from the Ridge to the temple for some of the best views of the area. About a mile from Jakhu Temple is the lesser-known, tranquil, and ancient Kali Bari temple, which was built in 1845.
Less than 10 miles from Shimla is Kufri, a small town nestled in nature and local wildlife. Expect to spot (or hear) stags, deer, and exotic birds. Kufri has also become popular for skiing in the winter. For even more elevated views, head to the town of Mashobra, which is about 8 miles from Shimla. At an altitude of 7700 feet, this is the place to get some of the best panoramic views of the Himalayas and the surrounding valleys.