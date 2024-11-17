The 'Venice Of The East' Is An Underrated Indian City Full Of Lakes, Palaces, And Markets

Tucked away in India's verdant Aravalli mountain range in the state of Rajasthan is the romantic city of Udaipur. It's a hidden gem in India, dwarfed by the more well-known metropolises of Mumbai and the picturesque "Pink City" of Jaipur, with artisanal crafts and luxury resorts. With gorgeous lakes and magnificent palaces, Udaipur is considered to be the "Venice of the East" and is a serene and pretty city worth visiting. It's also a shopper's paradise, as the countless bazaars provide unlimited options of textiles, jewelry, leather goods, and other locally-made products.

For centuries, Udaipur was the capital city of the Mewar Kingdom. Its royal rulers were known as Suryavanshis, or descendants of the Sun. When the city experienced a severe water shortage, seven interconnected artificial lakes and several dams were constructed to ease the problem. The lakes formed a chain surrounding the city, thus giving it its nickname, "City of Lakes." It is one of the most romantic cities in India and is popular for weddings and honeymoons.

Udaipur's Maharana Pratap Airport makes the city easily accessible from major cities in India. It's about a 1.5-hour flight from Jaipur, New Delhi, or Mumbai. Trains are also a good option if you want to enjoy the gorgeous landscape at a slower pace. The seven-hour journey is long, but it is a culturally interesting and budget-friendly option.

