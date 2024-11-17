The 'Venice Of The East' Is An Underrated Indian City Full Of Lakes, Palaces, And Markets
Tucked away in India's verdant Aravalli mountain range in the state of Rajasthan is the romantic city of Udaipur. It's a hidden gem in India, dwarfed by the more well-known metropolises of Mumbai and the picturesque "Pink City" of Jaipur, with artisanal crafts and luxury resorts. With gorgeous lakes and magnificent palaces, Udaipur is considered to be the "Venice of the East" and is a serene and pretty city worth visiting. It's also a shopper's paradise, as the countless bazaars provide unlimited options of textiles, jewelry, leather goods, and other locally-made products.
For centuries, Udaipur was the capital city of the Mewar Kingdom. Its royal rulers were known as Suryavanshis, or descendants of the Sun. When the city experienced a severe water shortage, seven interconnected artificial lakes and several dams were constructed to ease the problem. The lakes formed a chain surrounding the city, thus giving it its nickname, "City of Lakes." It is one of the most romantic cities in India and is popular for weddings and honeymoons.
Udaipur's Maharana Pratap Airport makes the city easily accessible from major cities in India. It's about a 1.5-hour flight from Jaipur, New Delhi, or Mumbai. Trains are also a good option if you want to enjoy the gorgeous landscape at a slower pace. The seven-hour journey is long, but it is a culturally interesting and budget-friendly option.
The enchanting lakes of Udaipur
Similar to how the vibrant canals in Hoi An, Vietnam, are like an uncrowded mini Venice, Udaipur is an enchanting city made famous by the water surrounding it. Fateh Sagar Lake is at the bottom of the Aravalli hills in the city's northwest region. Built by Maharana Jai Signh in 1687, it is Udaipur's second main source of drinking water. Take a boat ride out to Nehru Garden, a botanical oasis on an island in the middle of the lake. Lake Pichola is in the heart of the city and easily accessible to Gangaur Ghat, the jaw-dropping waterfront area where an annual celebration of the Hindu goddess Gauri (or Parvati) takes place. Stand on the steps leading to the lake to get a fantastic shot of Bagore Ki Haveli — a Mewar mansion restored as a museum that displays artifacts showcasing the city's history and culture.
Adjacent to Lake Pichola is Doodh Talai Lake, a little pond surrounded by gentle knolls many tourists overlook. However, it's idyllic for a quiet stroll, or you can explore it by riding a camel or horse. Check out the riveting Doodh Talai Musical Garden, where you will find musical fountains and a panoramic city view. If you want a break from the hustle of the city, head to Jaisamand Lake, where you can wander the Jaisamand Wildlife Sanctuary. It's home to sloths, leopards, chitals, and many birds that you can spot.
Discover Udaipur's majestic palaces and vibrant markets
The glorious Udaipur City Palace is an iconic white complex facing Lake Pichola, where the former Mewar rulers lived. The granite and marbled complex includes 11 palaces that feature medieval European and Chinese architecture styles. It was built in 1559 and now houses priceless artwork and regal memorabilia. It is steps from the opalescent Jagdish Temple, which has honored Lord Vishnu since 1651. A stunning example of Indo-Aryan architectural style, it is a nod to the former Mewar dynasty. Near the temple is a market where you can shop for wooden toys, puppets, and camel leather journals.
The Lake Palace rivals the City Palace in its grandeur. Located in Lake Pichola, it is the former summer residence for Mewar royalty. Floating on the shimmering lake, the marbled masterpiece blends Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles. It's now home to a luxe hotel with five-star facilities and service. Take a boat cruise to marvel at the grand palace and the glowing city at sunset.
As one of Udaipur's oldest markets, Hathipole Market offers the best retail therapy. It is renowned for its Bandhani textiles, which are garments that are intricately tie-dyed using a traditional technique. You can also find handmade goods from talented female artisans who create jewelry and handbags. About 5 miles out of the city is Shilpgram, home to western Rajasthan's rural Indigenous communities. The markets offer handmade jewelry, miniature paintings, and ceramic figurines. Complete your trip by visiting Aurangabad, India, one of the best lesser-known destinations in Asia.