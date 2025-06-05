The United Kingdom's Largest Gorge Is A Wildly Awe-Inspiring English Destination For Outdoor Adventures
American travelers in the United Kingdom will tell you that everything is much smaller over there, from houses to portion sizes. Arguably, this also extends to the country's natural wonders. Cheddar Gorge, for example, is the largest gorge in the United Kingdom, but it is dwarfed by the depth of Arizona's Grand Canyon by a ratio of about 40:1.
But as the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy, and the fact is that Cheddar Gorge (located just 47 miles from Stonehenge in the southwest county of Somerset) should be on every visitor to the U.K.'s bucket list of vacation destinations you don't want to miss. The 4-mile Cheddar Gorge Trail, which is maintained by the National Trust and considered one of Britain's finest hikes (especially if you know the best time to visit England for optimal weather), offers views of the surrounding area and a wider sense of how dramatically Cheddar Gorge cuts into the earth.
Meanwhile, exploring the gorge itself can feel like plunging into a mystical subterranean world while limestone cliffs tower over you, Middle Earth-style. At over 3 miles long and with a maximum depth of 400 feet, Cheddar Gorge gives you plenty to explore.
Find out how to delve into Cheddar Gorge
Access to Cheddar Gorge itself is ticketed, but paying entry gives you access to the main attractions located in the ravine. Included in the ticket price is a visit to Gough's Cave, an archeological site where the 10,000-year-old Mesolithic Cheddar Man was discovered. Your ticket comes with an audio tour of the area.
Other sights include Cox's Cave, which contains a multimedia display explaining how water formed the caves. The Museum of Prehistory outlines the day-to-day lives of our prehistoric ancestors. Be sure to also check out Jacob's Ladder, a 274-step ascent leading to a lookout tower from which you can see panoramic views of beautiful Somerset.
There are also several family-friendly activities you can add on to your trip to make your Cheddar Gorge visit truly memorable. Sign up for a rock climbing session, or delve into the caves' deepest recesses on a guided tour.
Plan your Cheddar Gorge trip with these tips
International sightseers can access Cheddar Gorge by flying into Bristol Airport. The closest train station to Cheddar Gorge is Weston-Super-Mare, from which you can catch a bus to the nearby village of Cheddar, after which the cheese, which originated in the area, is named. Cheddar provides an ideal base for those wanting to explore Cheddar Gorge and nearby attractions.
The village is about a mile away from the gorge and offers a range of accommodation options, including cottage rentals, glamping, and camping. For modern facilities in a fabulous 400-year-old former coaching inn, book a stay at The Old Manor House in nearby Axbridge. While visiting, check out Cheddar Gorge Cheese Co., purveyors of authentic cheddar made in the traditional style.
Looking for other beautiful sites to visit in the south of England? Discover magic and mystery in this little English town with historic ruins and Cornish pasties.