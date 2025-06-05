The United Kingdom's Largest Gorge Is A Wildly Awe-Inspiring English Destination For Outdoor Adventures

American travelers in the United Kingdom will tell you that everything is much smaller over there, from houses to portion sizes. Arguably, this also extends to the country's natural wonders. Cheddar Gorge, for example, is the largest gorge in the United Kingdom, but it is dwarfed by the depth of Arizona's Grand Canyon by a ratio of about 40:1.

But as the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy, and the fact is that Cheddar Gorge (located just 47 miles from Stonehenge in the southwest county of Somerset) should be on every visitor to the U.K.'s bucket list of vacation destinations you don't want to miss. The 4-mile Cheddar Gorge Trail, which is maintained by the National Trust and considered one of Britain's finest hikes (especially if you know the best time to visit England for optimal weather), offers views of the surrounding area and a wider sense of how dramatically Cheddar Gorge cuts into the earth.

Meanwhile, exploring the gorge itself can feel like plunging into a mystical subterranean world while limestone cliffs tower over you, Middle Earth-style. At over 3 miles long and with a maximum depth of 400 feet, Cheddar Gorge gives you plenty to explore.