The Type Of Sunscreen You Should Be Wearing On Every Beach Day But Almost Certainly Aren't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At some point, most of us have experienced the painful sting of a sunburn after spending time at the beach. The level of severity can range from mild discomfort and irritation to excruciating agony that includes fever, chills, and nausea. The flaky, peeling skin comes several days later, but the longer term effects can be more concerning. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that five million people get treated for skin cancer each year. While getting a little Vitamin D can be good for you, it's all about balance, and you can take steps to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays.

The easiest way to prevent the negative effects of sun exposure without giving up your beach days is by wearing sunscreen. Even if you've picked up a good reef-safe sunscreen to have handy (here are the 15 best reef-safe sunscreens to try), there's likely one sunscreen that doesn't have a spot in your beach bag, but it should. Skin cancer on the scalp is pretty common, and although you may assume that only those with bald heads can fall victim to this, that's not true. In fact, as C. William Hanke, MD, MPH told the Skin Cancer Foundation, "In our clinic, we often see women develop skin cancer on their scalp, even with a full head of hair." You can get a sunburn anywhere on your head, and if you part your hair to the side, that part may be at risk too. Luckily there's sunscreen made specifically for your scalp, and you'll want to include that on your packing list for a successful beach trip.