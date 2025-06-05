The Type Of Sunscreen You Should Be Wearing On Every Beach Day But Almost Certainly Aren't
At some point, most of us have experienced the painful sting of a sunburn after spending time at the beach. The level of severity can range from mild discomfort and irritation to excruciating agony that includes fever, chills, and nausea. The flaky, peeling skin comes several days later, but the longer term effects can be more concerning. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says that five million people get treated for skin cancer each year. While getting a little Vitamin D can be good for you, it's all about balance, and you can take steps to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays.
The easiest way to prevent the negative effects of sun exposure without giving up your beach days is by wearing sunscreen. Even if you've picked up a good reef-safe sunscreen to have handy (here are the 15 best reef-safe sunscreens to try), there's likely one sunscreen that doesn't have a spot in your beach bag, but it should. Skin cancer on the scalp is pretty common, and although you may assume that only those with bald heads can fall victim to this, that's not true. In fact, as C. William Hanke, MD, MPH told the Skin Cancer Foundation, "In our clinic, we often see women develop skin cancer on their scalp, even with a full head of hair." You can get a sunburn anywhere on your head, and if you part your hair to the side, that part may be at risk too. Luckily there's sunscreen made specifically for your scalp, and you'll want to include that on your packing list for a successful beach trip.
How to find the best scalp sunscreen
You can find plenty of options when looking for sunscreen that is made specifically for your scalp. Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist is a vegan blend made of sunflower seed oil and Supergoop! Mineral Part Powder is a sunscreen that feels like dry shampoo and can be applied to your part and hairline. It can be a little overwhelming to know what to look for but Dendy Engleman, MD, shared her tips with the Skin Cancer Foundation, "Look for oil-free and water-resistant products. These limit the sunscreen from running, especially into your eyes." This can be especially important if you're at the beach since you'll be sweating and splashing around in the ocean. If you have sensitive skin, Engleman recommends finding a mineral sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, and if you're looking for one that is easy to put on your scalp, she suggests finding one that comes in stick form. Engleman also noted that it's best to put sunscreen on your scalp when your hair is dry.
The next time you're hanging by the beach, make sure you are wearing sunscreen and protecting every inch of your skin — even your scalp. It's actually good to get into a skincare routine that includes using sunscreen on a daily basis since the sun's rays can affect you even when you're not sitting oceanside with your toes in the sand. Most travelers don't realize it, but it's also important to wear sunscreen while traveling by plane.