A Common Car-Camping Luxury Item Can Be Deadly For Infants

Camping with an infant is entirely doable, and doing so in the car may be a better option than in a tent if you're new to camping with children. With a car, you have a built-in quick getaway should the night be more challenging than you planned. While inflatable mattresses don't meet the safety requirements for infants, several other inexpensive and portable options do. If you're hiking or hanging around a campsite, you'll probably also want to consider a baby carrier for your baby's first trip.

Portable cribs are easy to take on the go, as they can be quickly assembled and disassembled. Some may fit in your vehicle, depending on size. With some clever packing hacks, you'll be able to fit everything you need into your car. Play yards are another safe option. They provide a way to keep your infant separated from you while you sleep. However, like pack and plays, they are often bulky and may be hard to travel with. If you're camping outside of your car, these can also be a safe option at campsites or in a tent. Ensuring you and your baby sleep well will make your trip that much better; getting enough rest is one among many tricks for making traveling with your kids a more stress-free experience.