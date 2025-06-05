A Common Car-Camping Luxury Item Can Be Deadly For Infants
Car camping has become increasingly popular; it's cheap, it's easy, and it's accessible for most people. Inflatable pads designed for a car's back seat or a traditional blow-up mattress pushed into the trunk are common luxuries for car camping. However, they're not safe for all ages. Data collected from 24 states between 2004 and 2015 revealed 108 infant deaths related to inflatable mattresses. While this number is relatively small compared to the infant death rate from suffocation or strangulation in a bed, parents are typically less aware that an air mattress is not considered safe for infants, even if a child is sleeping alone.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) does not recommend allowing any child under 15 months old to sleep on an air mattress. This has been the CPSC's position since 2014. Air mattresses may seem no different from a typical mattress, but they pose several threats to infants. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants sleep on a firm surface. Inflatable mattresses risk deflating and folding in on a child, but even when filled properly, they may not be firm enough to properly support a child under 15 months old. Air mattress accessories, including inflatable pillows and headboards, may also pose suffocation risks.
Find safe inflatable mattress alternatives for infants
Camping with an infant is entirely doable, and doing so in the car may be a better option than in a tent if you're new to camping with children. With a car, you have a built-in quick getaway should the night be more challenging than you planned. While inflatable mattresses don't meet the safety requirements for infants, several other inexpensive and portable options do. If you're hiking or hanging around a campsite, you'll probably also want to consider a baby carrier for your baby's first trip.
Portable cribs are easy to take on the go, as they can be quickly assembled and disassembled. Some may fit in your vehicle, depending on size. With some clever packing hacks, you'll be able to fit everything you need into your car. Play yards are another safe option. They provide a way to keep your infant separated from you while you sleep. However, like pack and plays, they are often bulky and may be hard to travel with. If you're camping outside of your car, these can also be a safe option at campsites or in a tent. Ensuring you and your baby sleep well will make your trip that much better; getting enough rest is one among many tricks for making traveling with your kids a more stress-free experience.