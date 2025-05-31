Louisiana's Scenic Forest Right Outside Baton Rouge Is Packed With Nature Trails And Outdoor Recreation

America's backcountry settings offer a grab bag of natural goodies, especially in the Pelican State. From Northshore, a region that's home to tranquil marshlands, to the Maurepas Swamp, one of America's largest swamp forests, there are so many places that offer a respite from modern life's constant churn. Tunica Hills, right outside Baton Rouge, provides that refuge with thrilling outdoor recreation thrown into the mix. The scenic forest's nature trails and unique topography offer a diverse look at Louisiana's wild side.

The 6,500-acre wildlife management area offers visitors a smorgasbord of activities and wildlife. The area is split into two separate tracts of bluffs, hills, forest, and ravines. The terrain creates a singular habitat for wildlife you won't find anywhere else in the Pelican State. Hiking and camping are mainstays, though the sheer variety of creatures roaming the area may be the icing on the proverbial cake of any visit.

As a Louisiana Wildlife Management Area, Tunica Hills is a tightly regulated slice of nature. Educate yourself fully about local regulations, borders, designated camping sites, and licensing requirements. Some parts of the area may have limited availability.