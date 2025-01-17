One Of America's Largest Swamp Forests Is A Vulnerable Louisiana Beauty For Endless Recreation

A kayak tour, rather than a motorboat tour, is a less polluting and more active way to experience the Maurepas Swamp. You can get up close and personal with the swamp's infamous resident: the alligator! In the past, poachers hunted these ferocious creatures for their coveted skin. Since the 1960s, they have been protected under the law and are now thriving. They can be as long as 15 feet, and their bite is equal to having a small car (with sharp teeth) dropped on you. But fear not: They are unlikely to attack humans unprovoked and would prefer to leave us alone. One tour in the area is the Louisiana Cypress Swamp Photography Tour. It's a two-to-four-hour tour focusing on capturing the magical swamp with your camera lens. Typically, the tour starts right before sunrise or sunset. It's the best option if you're a budding photographer and want to capture the beauty of the wetlands.

The best time to visit the swamp depends on the season. In the summer, when the daytime weather is sticky and uncomfortable, the best time is at the coolest part of the day — at sunrise or dusk — when the wildlife is the most active. The beginning and end of the day also offer the softest light, which is best for taking photos. In the cooler winter months, it's ideal to visit in the middle of the day when it's the warmest for your best chance at spotting wildlife. Regardless of when you visit, wear comfortable clothing and mosquito repellent. Check out the coastal town of Grand Isle for more swamp adventures in Louisiana.