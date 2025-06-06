MSC Cruises' Newest Ship Has A Giant Slide, Whirlpools With Ocean Views, And A Thrilling Overwater Swing

When MSC advertised its World America ship with a Super Bowl commercial starring Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom, it was clear that the company wanted to break into the North American market with a bang. The ship completed its inaugural sailing from Miami in April 2025 and is now welcoming cruisers from all over the world to experience Caribbean itineraries that typically last between seven to 14 days. Like its sister ship, the multi-level World Europa, World America is gigantic. Its impressive length of 1,093 feet and capacity for over 6,700 passengers land it within the top ten largest ships in the world. Guests have access to 22 decks, and over 420,000 square feet of spaces meant for entertainment, dining, and relaxation.

The ship's most (literally) thrilling amenities are on the 20th deck's Family Aventura District. If you want a guaranteed adrenaline rush, hop on the Cliffhanger, a vertigo-inducing overwater swing that will have you looking 160 feet down into the middle of the ocean. Right next to it is a rope obstacle course that will challenge you to walk on balance logs and do small ziplines, as well as a waterpark with multiple slides and an indoor bumper cars course. Once you're ready to go down to the lower decks, forgo the elevators and slide down 11 decks on the Jaw Drop. The dry spiral slide will leave you right in the middle of the eye-catching World Promenade, where you'll find beautiful open views of the ocean, restaurants, and cafes.