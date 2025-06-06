MSC Cruises' Newest Ship Has A Giant Slide, Whirlpools With Ocean Views, And A Thrilling Overwater Swing
When MSC advertised its World America ship with a Super Bowl commercial starring Drew Barrymore and Orlando Bloom, it was clear that the company wanted to break into the North American market with a bang. The ship completed its inaugural sailing from Miami in April 2025 and is now welcoming cruisers from all over the world to experience Caribbean itineraries that typically last between seven to 14 days. Like its sister ship, the multi-level World Europa, World America is gigantic. Its impressive length of 1,093 feet and capacity for over 6,700 passengers land it within the top ten largest ships in the world. Guests have access to 22 decks, and over 420,000 square feet of spaces meant for entertainment, dining, and relaxation.
The ship's most (literally) thrilling amenities are on the 20th deck's Family Aventura District. If you want a guaranteed adrenaline rush, hop on the Cliffhanger, a vertigo-inducing overwater swing that will have you looking 160 feet down into the middle of the ocean. Right next to it is a rope obstacle course that will challenge you to walk on balance logs and do small ziplines, as well as a waterpark with multiple slides and an indoor bumper cars course. Once you're ready to go down to the lower decks, forgo the elevators and slide down 11 decks on the Jaw Drop. The dry spiral slide will leave you right in the middle of the eye-catching World Promenade, where you'll find beautiful open views of the ocean, restaurants, and cafes.
Dining and entertainment aboard the MSC World America
Though most MSC World America itineraries include days at ports, you won't run out of things to do on days spent at sea. Pass the time at one of the ship's six pools, many of which have a fun party vibe that is reminiscent of South Beach, or have fun at the arcade and the casino. Passengers should always make a list of what to pack for a cruise, but if you forget anything, you'll find multiple shops that cater to any need, whether it's bandaids, chic clothes, or lab-grown diamonds. Evenings bring with them numerous entertainment options like dueling pianos, concerts, a rendition of Queen songs, and the cruise line's production of "Dirty Dancing." While enjoyable, the shows are decidedly less exciting than those you'll find aboard competing brands like Virgin Voyages.
Similarly, there are many dining options, but few of them shine. The 19 dining venues and 20 bars and lounges cater to different tastes and cravings. Tickets include meals at the buffets and main restaurants, but there are also specialty restaurants focusing on international fare, including the only Eataly at sea. No matter where you dine, make sure you brush up on the unspoken rules of cruise ship dining etiquette. Unlike the underwhelming restaurants, the ship's bars offer great cocktails and a good selection of wines and spirits. You can choose from different ambiences whether that's an elegant cocktail lounge, a British pub, or an American sports bar.
Relaxing while sailing on MSC World America
Passengers who are looking to relax will find plenty of spaces to disconnect. The adults-only Zen Area has a calm, plant-filled ambiance with a retractable glass ceiling that protects its pool from noise and the elements. The area also has three of the ship's 14 hot tubs. The MSC Aurea spa offers even more relaxation with a Finnish sauna, a salt cave, a steam bath, and other facilities. However, the most relaxing time you'll have will probably be off-board at the cruise line's private island, Ocean Cay. Once an abandoned sand mine, the island has been given a new life and gives passengers access to the famous Bahamian baby blue water. Spending the day lying in the sand is simply blissful — though tourists who want to stay active can rent gear for activities like snorkeling, kayaking, or windsurfing.
Most people spend little time in the room, especially since there are so many cool spaces on the ship. But if you like unwinding in your own little haven, book one of the grand suites or a deluxe balcony cabin, which will give you a private exterior space to chill. You can also splurge for a room in the MSC Yacht Club, the premium section of the ship that has private restaurants, a private pool, butlers, a dedicated concierge, and other services.