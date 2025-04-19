One Of The World's Largest Cruise Ships Offers Multi-Level Waterparks And A High-Tech Virtual Balcony

The MSC World Europa, which debuted in 2022, is one of the largest cruise ships in the world, capable of carrying more than 6,000 passengers and just over 2,000 crew members. As another impressive addition to the extensive line of the MSC Cruise fleet, the World Europa predominantly services the Mediterranean. It is one of the most impressively imposing cruise ships at over 1,000 feet long and an impressive 22 decks. However, its size alone is not what makes this ship one of the most attractive and expensive.

Built by the famed Chantiers de l'Atlantique team, the MSC World Europa has a sleek, ultra-modern silhouette that is made only more impressive by the many stunning features on the inside. For example, the impressive 11-deck spiraling stainless steel slide, called the Venom Drop, is one of the longest on any cruise ship. Other stand-outs include the Panorama Lounge with iconic water views and the World Galleria's kinetic dome ceiling that creates a virtual reality for guests.

There is a vast array of attractive amenities that includes a multi-level waterpark (the largest of all the MSC Cruises). There are four waterslides, including one that uses VR technology to create a one-of-a-kind experience. A pool only for toddlers helps your young ones have fun while being safe. On the MSC World Europa, you'll also find multiple swimming pools, over 10 dining options, beauty and spa services, and multiple cabins, each with a unique appeal. The MSC Yacht Club offers the most luxurious accommodations onboard. It features 24-hour butler service, private restaurants, and secluded pools away from other passengers on the ship. The service also extends offshore, where members can access MSC Yacht Club's private ocean house.