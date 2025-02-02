The Unwritten Rules Of Dining On Cruise Ships

Whether it's sailing on the smallest cruise ships in the world or on a gargantuan titan of the seas, there's one thing that passengers always look forward to: the food. Cruise lines always ensure there are plenty of food options aboard to satisfy guests, as most meals are often taken in the dining rooms. Some ships have multiple restaurants that include different cuisines, which is perfect for foodies looking to try something new. Other travelers might prefer a good, old-fashioned cruise ship buffet as it offers a more casual approach to meal times. Whatever the preference, there are certain rules that seafarers should be aware of before stepping foot into any of the dining rooms.

Though there often isn't a set rule book telling you all the official dos and don'ts of cruise ship dining, passengers are expected to adhere to a certain code. Knowing this etiquette is especially important if you're a first-timer, but even if you're a longtime sailor, you may not have realized that you have some bad habits.