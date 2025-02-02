The Unwritten Rules Of Dining On Cruise Ships
Whether it's sailing on the smallest cruise ships in the world or on a gargantuan titan of the seas, there's one thing that passengers always look forward to: the food. Cruise lines always ensure there are plenty of food options aboard to satisfy guests, as most meals are often taken in the dining rooms. Some ships have multiple restaurants that include different cuisines, which is perfect for foodies looking to try something new. Other travelers might prefer a good, old-fashioned cruise ship buffet as it offers a more casual approach to meal times. Whatever the preference, there are certain rules that seafarers should be aware of before stepping foot into any of the dining rooms.
Though there often isn't a set rule book telling you all the official dos and don'ts of cruise ship dining, passengers are expected to adhere to a certain code. Knowing this etiquette is especially important if you're a first-timer, but even if you're a longtime sailor, you may not have realized that you have some bad habits.
You should always go to the buffet at the right time
The first day onboard a cruise ship is filled with excitement, with passengers usually taking the time to explore and suss out the eating options and other activities. Many cruise lines offer an embarkation day lunch, and while it's tempting to gather the kids and head straight to the buffet to get a taste of what your vacation holds, it's not necessarily the best idea. Passengers flock to the buffets during this time, making it one of the busiest periods. Some may be okay with waiting in long lines and elbowing their way in where they can, but if you can help it, it's best to avoid it altogether on this day.
Instead, take the weight off and have a relaxing lunch in one of the other dining rooms the ship offers. Many cruise liners have several different options that can cater to different tastes. Not only does it take the stress away from lunchtime, but you're not robbing yourself of anything. The buffet will still be there tomorrow, and by choosing not to participate in the chaos, you're helping both the staff and fellow passengers.
Don't surprise chefs with special dietary requirements
Traveling with special dietary requirements can feel daunting, especially if you're trying something new, like a cruise. It's easy to get swept up in the excitement of planning and packing your suitcase prior to boarding the ship, but don't forget to let the cruise line know in advance about any allergies or intolerances you have. Failure to do this won't win you any fans among the staff, as they're already incredibly busy. Turning up at the restaurant and surprising them with allergies means they have to figure out what to serve you on the fly while dealing with hundreds of other hungry cruisers.
The best thing to do is make sure it's mentioned at the point of booking and to speak to restaurant staff on the day you arrive, so they are aware. That way, they can do their best to meet your needs. It's also worth checking any menus in advance, so you can choose which restaurants have the best options for you readily available.
If you want to change your table, do it after the first night
Passengers often love the social side of a cruise, particularly at dinner. If you opt to sit at a large round table with fellow travelers you haven't met before, you could find yourself making friends for life. Typically, cruisers are expected to sit at the same table they choose on the first night. However, this does have a downside. Sometimes people simply don't get along very well or have much in common, which can make mealtimes a chore. No one wants to dread dinner on vacation, so don't feel like you can't move tables.
It's perfectly fine to ask to be switched to a different area, but only right after the first night. Leaving it any longer than that runs the risk of upsetting other diners who have settled into their tables. Plus, the longer you leave it, the more likely you are to offend your tablemates. Avoiding people when you're on the same ship can be a little difficult.
Don't dress like a slob at the buffet
What to pack for a cruise can seem daunting if it's your first rodeo. You have to consider activities you may be partaking in, as well as day excursions, and those all-important dinner outfits. It's well-known that some restaurants on cruise ships have a formal dress code, but many wrongly assume that the buffet is the one place where no one cares what you're wearing. It's true that buffets are usually much more relaxed, but that doesn't mean you can turn up in your pajamas wearing last night's makeup.
As a general rule of thumb, passengers should make sure that they're clean and presentable when they head to the buffet. Heading straight to the buffet from the swimming pool still in your swimwear won't do, and some cruise lines, such as Disney, won't allow tank tops, either. It's also worth noting that some operators also have dedicated theme nights where passengers can dress up. Be sure to check before you sail so you can pack all the right gear.
Don't cut in front of other people, ever
This should go without saying, but before you head straight to the seafood risotto with an empty plate in hand, take a moment to observe the flow of the buffet and see if any queues have formed. Some buffets are much more relaxed than others, with diners casually making their way through different sections. Others are more structured. If you find yourself in the latter, don't cut in front of anybody, ever. This is rude in any situation, whether you're waiting in line to use a restroom or waiting to use the coffee machine.
If the line slows down because someone is having trouble choosing their food or is waiting for it, then you can ask politely if they mind you moving past them. Similarly, if you forgot croutons or condiments but people have already filled the space, you can request to grab something quickly. All of this is basic, simple manners, but if you don't follow this etiquette you can quickly build up a reputation of being "that guy."
Always offer wine to your tablemates
Dining in a formal dining room or restaurant on board a cruise ship is a totally different experience from the buffet. There's a level of class and sophistication in this setting that can't be denied, and more is expected of you because of that. If you and your partner order a bottle of wine, don't think it's just yours to drink. The polite thing to do is to offer your fellow diners a glass. Typically, diners will take it in turn to buy the wine each night, so it's not as if you will be out of pocket by the end of it.
If you would really rather not do this, then it's best to order wine for yourself by the glass so that it won't raise any eyebrows among your tablemates. If you're not a wine drinker, then you can order a cocktail or other drink by the glass too, and no one would expect you to take a turn buying a bottle for the table.
Don't carry multiple plates across the buffet dining room
We all know that it's easy to get carried away at a buffet. It's tempting to grab multiple plates at once, or even ask your companion to grab you something while they're up there as you get a table. While that's all well and good, don't try and carry multiple plates and/or cups to your table at the same time. Buffets are typically busy places and the last thing you want to do is drop everything and create a mess.
Other diners will also feel the need to steer clear of you as you walk across the room, which can create problems for other guests. Even servers know their limits, so don't try and cut corners. If you really need more than one plate of something, make multiple journies to your table. No one will judge you for how many times you visit the buffet.
Never start eating until everyone at your table is served
There are some bizarre rules on cruise ships that can't be avoided. A lot of these center around what you can and can't pack in your suitcase, but there are some that you mustn't forget when dining, too. When you're seated at your table and the servers start to bring the food out, exercise a little bit of self-restraint. Some dishes may take longer to arrive than others, and though it might be tempting to pick up your fork and dig in as soon as you get your plate, it's generally frowned upon. To be polite, you should wait until everyone has their food before starting.
With that being said, the person waiting for their food will likely give into social graces eventually and tell you to dig in anyway. Then it is acceptable to eat before everyone at the table has been served. Yes, this counts for dessert, too.
Always wash your hands with soap and not sanitizer
It's a sad truth, but food poisoning is more common on cruise ships. There are multiple things that feed into this, from the quality of the food to poor hygiene at buffets. This next unspoken rule is to protect yourself and everyone around you as much as you can from any nasty bugs going around. There are often hand sanitizer stations dotted around buffet areas to encourage passengers to clean their hands, but it's not actually the best option. You should always wash your hands with old-fashioned soap and water before you start filling your plate because it's proven to be more effective and is recommended by the CDC.
Sanitizer is good if you're caught in a pinch, but you just can't beat a good lather. Hand washing takes more time, and we often do a much more thorough job and take more care. This simple trick could stop you from falling ill on your cruise, which may end with you confined to your cabin so no other passengers get infected.
Never reuse the same plate at the buffet
There's an unspoken plate rule cruisers need to avoid breaking while eating at the buffet. It's easy to think that keeping the same plate means you're being a conscientious diner. After all, why get another plate every time you go up, doesn't that just create more work for servers? That may be true, but it's not sanitary. Once you've eaten your food, your germs will be all over the plate you used. If you take it back for seconds, the shared utensils may touch your plate. You may have a bug that you aren't aware of, and this means that it can easily spread through cruise ship passengers, leading to a mass outbreak.
No one wants their vacation ruined because of a simple mistake like this. There's a reason why clean plates are so readily available and continuously restocked at buffets. Do yourself a favor and join the ranks of people who already know this, lest you be left red-faced!
Leave a tip for your servers at the end of your cruise
Tipping seems to be a bit of a grey area when it comes to cruising. Some cruises are all-inclusive, so no money changes hands at all, and others may opt for pre-paid dining options. Whatever your setup, don't think that you shouldn't give your servers a token of appreciation. If you have dinner at the same time every night, you'll probably have the same server for the entirety of your cruise. They will go above and beyond to make your experience as memorable as possible, so it's customary to slip them a little tip. Don't do it at the end of every meal though — wait until the last night.
You don't need to make a big show of it, simply put some cash in a white envelope and slip it to them as you say goodbye. This could be from just you and your traveling companions, or you could chip in with all of your tablemates so the server isn't drowning in white envelopes at the end of the night. Either way, they will appreciate it, and it will keep them incentivized on their next voyage. Plus, if you come back, they may remember how well you treated them and give you even better service.
Eat food that's just been put out at the buffet
There are so many different ways to eat on a cruise ship, and it just keeps evolving. It wasn't that long ago that Seabourn Cruises added gourmet vegan dining options to its repertoire. Even buffets are upping their game, and it's not the free-for-all it once was in decades past. A lot of buffets offer made-to-order options, such as omelets and other delicious foods. If you want to have a more personalized experience, then it's worthwhile exploring. Plus, you know that it's fresh. It's a sad fact at any buffet that the longer the food is sitting out, the lower its quality becomes.
To get the best food possible besides ordering something special, watch the servers and chefs to see when they're bringing out a new platter and position yourself accordingly. This does take a little bit of relaxation out of your meal time, but it can be worth it in the long run. Once you've got your plate, you can take all the time you need.
Always use the tools provided and never your hands
You would think that most people would know this simple hygiene rule, but you'd be surprised. If someone is already using the utensils provided, don't go in with your fingers to grab a donut or pastry. It might look like it won't do any harm (after all, you're only touching what you intend to eat) but it's a slippery slope. It just takes one wrong move to accidentally brush past an unsuspecting croissant and leave your germs behind. Staff and other passengers want you to keep your hands as far away from the food they intend to consume as possible, for the good of the ship.
Breaking this rule won't make you any friends in the buffet line, and you may have strangers questioning your level of hygiene, and what else you might do when people aren't looking. It sounds a little excessive, but it's true. Hygiene is king on cruise ships, and rightly so for many reasons. It's a floating community, and with that comes a certain level of trust — and cleanliness!
Don't waste food
Picture the scene. On one side, there's a buffet table overflowing with fried chicken, ribs, and all the barbecue food you could possibly want. On the other, there's a fresh sushi station where California rolls are screaming your name. Just across the room, an entire dessert section is piled high with freshly baked cheesecakes, chocolate puddings, and muffins. You want it all and you want it now. It's human nature to want to try everything on offer, but don't bite off more than you can chew. The aim of a buffet isn't to leave passengers feeling ill and sluggish but to cater to all tastes. Take only what you feel like you can eat.
If you take a mountain of food and can only make your way through half of it, it won't look good to servers or fellow passengers. Most of all, it's wasteful, and in this day and age, that's more frowned upon than ever. Some passengers may also find themselves panicking and filling their plates without having had a good look at what's on offer. Before you join the queue, get a good lay of the land and pre-plan your courses so you don't overeat on the first plate. There's no rush.