This Darling, Sleepy Fishing Village On The Connecticut Coast Is Packed With Exceptional Eats

At 2.2 square miles, it might be easy to dismiss the village of Noank as too small to be worth your time. But what Noank lacks in size, it more than makes up for in character. Between its authentic maritime heritage, preserved architectural beauty, and reputation for stellar seafood, Noank possesses the charm of nearby Mystic, a laidback spot for any season, but without its large summer crowds. Thanks to Noank's enviable perch on a small peninsula where the Mystic River meets the sea, you're never far from the water. The result? Some of Connecticut's finest sailing views and sea breezes, a welcome antidote to the traffic and commotion of larger cities. You're also not all that far from the nearest commercial airport, T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, which can be reached by car in under an hour.

Still home to commercial lobstermen and oyster farmers, Noank maintains the feel of a traditional New England fishing village. Yet, with the Noank Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its eye-catching array of preserved Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, and Greek Revival homes, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd just set foot in 19th-century Europe. Still not sure about exploring Noank on your next Connecticut trip? Here's why the village is the proverbial book that shouldn't be judged by its cover.