This Darling, Sleepy Fishing Village On The Connecticut Coast Is Packed With Exceptional Eats
At 2.2 square miles, it might be easy to dismiss the village of Noank as too small to be worth your time. But what Noank lacks in size, it more than makes up for in character. Between its authentic maritime heritage, preserved architectural beauty, and reputation for stellar seafood, Noank possesses the charm of nearby Mystic, a laidback spot for any season, but without its large summer crowds. Thanks to Noank's enviable perch on a small peninsula where the Mystic River meets the sea, you're never far from the water. The result? Some of Connecticut's finest sailing views and sea breezes, a welcome antidote to the traffic and commotion of larger cities. You're also not all that far from the nearest commercial airport, T.F. Green International Airport in Rhode Island, which can be reached by car in under an hour.
Still home to commercial lobstermen and oyster farmers, Noank maintains the feel of a traditional New England fishing village. Yet, with the Noank Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places due to its eye-catching array of preserved Queen Anne, Gothic Revival, and Greek Revival homes, you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd just set foot in 19th-century Europe. Still not sure about exploring Noank on your next Connecticut trip? Here's why the village is the proverbial book that shouldn't be judged by its cover.
Let Noank tickle your taste buds
If you're a foodie, visiting this charming village should be a no-brainer. Noank's location near the Mystic River and Block Island Sound makes it a prime spot for fresh, high-quality seafood. Luckily, there are a ton of places here that serve up mean and scrumptious lobster rolls, from Abbott's Lobster in the Rough (which enjoys a healthy four-star rating on Tripadvisor) to the waterfront Haring's Noank and Carson's Store, the perfect place to start the day off right with a hearty breakfast. If you happen to pass through nearby Mystic, Off The Hook by J&R Seafood, whose rolls one Google reviewer described as "out of this world," is worth checking out.
Whether you're planning a romantic meal or family outing, the Fisherman at Long Point makes a great place for waterside dining in a pleasant setting. You'll also appreciate Ford's Black & Blue in Noank for its first-rate service and mouth-watering cuisine, which uses local produce and fresh ingredients. Needless to say, your palate won't be disappointed. For another New England destination where you can enjoy fresh seafood, check out this charming coastal town.
Noank offers activities for all ages
For such a small village, there's a lot to do here. One of Noank's proudest traditions is its annual Memorial Day parade, a staple that goes all the way back to 1876. If you're a committed movie buff, you're in luck: Some scenes for the movie "Mystic Pizza" were filmed here. If you're contemplating where to stay, there are a number of great lodging options nearby. At Captain's Mansion, you can unwind in tastefully decorated guest rooms or kick back on the tranquil Red Brick Terrace, while Griswold Inn in Essex promises a quirky, old-fashioned stay.
You might be surprised to learn that Noank became a major shipbuilding hub in the 19th century. In fact, during the mid to late 1800s, no shipyard in the nation produced more wooden ships than Noank's own. This is covered extensively at the Sylvan Street Museum & Research Center, which, now housed in the 1902 Episcopal Church, features a sailboat sloop and other nifty maritime exhibits. Be sure to stop by Morgan Point Light, a granite lighthouse built in 1868 that marks the entrance to the Mystic River, for a few good photos. Just a short drive away is the Mystic Seaport Museum, which boasts a 19th-century seafaring village, and the family-favorite Mystic Aquarium, home to thousands of fish, California sea lions, and more. Feel free to disconnect and go for a walk at Bluff Point State Park, just minutes away in Groton, Connecticut. There, you can find wooded trails for walking and hiking and plenty of opportunities for bird watching.