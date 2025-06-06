Saint Paul's 'Little Slice Of Small Town' Is A Minnesota Neighborhood Full Of Cozy Vibes And Friendly Shops

One of the best things about exploring the Midwest is how often you stumble into a neighborhood that exudes friendly small-town vibes despite being a stone's throw away from a major urban center. Minnesota's Highland Park, a neighborhood of about 30,000 residents nestled along the Mississippi River just southwest of the Twin Cities, exemplifies this reality.

Highland Park is surrounded by green spaces, with a significant portion of its geography occupied by regional parks that follow the bend of North America's second-longest river. But it's the community that makes Highland Park really stand out, and there's a reason why it comes off more like a friendly small town than a neighborhood tucked inside Minnesota's capital city. Its walkable charm, laid-back residents, and independent shops give it the feel of a place that's only interested in trends if they really add something of value to the neighborhood.

It's also a neighborhood that deftly balances the past with the present. Its streets feature a mix of historic and mid-century homes, and the area's ambitious Highland Bridge urban redevelopment project — an endeavor to revive the area's decommissioned Ford Assembly Plant with condos and park spaces — actively embraces the neighborhood's future rather than passively waiting for it. The Twin Cities are a top travel destination in the Midwest, and with Minneapolis recently being rated America's most bikeable city and Saint Paul hosting Minnesota's best family-friendly attraction, it's easy to see why. Highland Park's proximity to both makes it the perfect spot for a peaceful break from the crowds as well as an ideal base for exploring. Whether you're here for a day trip or longer, it's easy to settle in for a while and feel like a local.