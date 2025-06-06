Saint Paul's 'Little Slice Of Small Town' Is A Minnesota Neighborhood Full Of Cozy Vibes And Friendly Shops
One of the best things about exploring the Midwest is how often you stumble into a neighborhood that exudes friendly small-town vibes despite being a stone's throw away from a major urban center. Minnesota's Highland Park, a neighborhood of about 30,000 residents nestled along the Mississippi River just southwest of the Twin Cities, exemplifies this reality.
Highland Park is surrounded by green spaces, with a significant portion of its geography occupied by regional parks that follow the bend of North America's second-longest river. But it's the community that makes Highland Park really stand out, and there's a reason why it comes off more like a friendly small town than a neighborhood tucked inside Minnesota's capital city. Its walkable charm, laid-back residents, and independent shops give it the feel of a place that's only interested in trends if they really add something of value to the neighborhood.
It's also a neighborhood that deftly balances the past with the present. Its streets feature a mix of historic and mid-century homes, and the area's ambitious Highland Bridge urban redevelopment project — an endeavor to revive the area's decommissioned Ford Assembly Plant with condos and park spaces — actively embraces the neighborhood's future rather than passively waiting for it. The Twin Cities are a top travel destination in the Midwest, and with Minneapolis recently being rated America's most bikeable city and Saint Paul hosting Minnesota's best family-friendly attraction, it's easy to see why. Highland Park's proximity to both makes it the perfect spot for a peaceful break from the crowds as well as an ideal base for exploring. Whether you're here for a day trip or longer, it's easy to settle in for a while and feel like a local.
Highland Park's diverse dining scene
Saint Paul's Convention and Visitors Bureau calls Highland Park "a little slice of small town within the big city," and the area's culinary scene lives up to that claim as well as anything in town. Highland Popcorn is a local favorite that serves up six kinds of sweet and salty popcorn and perfectly exemplifies the neighborhood's warmth and can-do attitude. This local nonprofit provides job opportunities for individuals diagnosed with autism, Down syndrome, and other conditions. Founded by a local father-son pair, the store supplies the neighborhood with tasty bites while challenging stereotypes about people with disabilities.
Cecil's Deli is another must-visit if you're in the area. The oldest deli in Minnesota, Cecil's has been serving up Reubens and a mean matzo ball soup for the last 75 years. No frills, just good food and down-to-earth people. Carbone's Pizza, meanwhile, represents the perfect opportunity to acquaint yourself with Twin Cities-style pie while supporting another local, longtime culinary institution. Soul Lao is a newcomer on the scene, but it has already gained a reputation for serving authentic and delicious Lao food that aims to bring the community together through culinary storytelling. And for a no-nonsense burger that will change the way you think about bar food, head to The Nook for a Juicy Lucy — a burger with cheese on the inside of the patty — and some deep-fried cheese curds.
For breakfast, Highland Cafe & Bakery is a surefire win. Their menu features French toast, cinnamon buns, omelets, and breakfast burritos, alongside a wide selection of baked goods. And don't pass up the neighborhood's Ethiopian spots: 5 Star Cafe, Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant Lounge & Sports Bar, and Agelgil Ethiopian are all solid choices for flavorful East African dishes.
What to know before visiting Highland Park
Highland Park is located just 10 to 15 minutes from both downtown Saint Paul and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), making it super easy to reach for travelers. It's also a highly walkable neighborhood, allowing visitors to explore it on foot or by bike with ease. The area is primarily residential, but visitors can find accommodations ranging from boutique hotels to well-known chains in nearby areas of Saint Paul, starting around $80 a night.
Activities in town tend to lean toward the low-key side of things. The Highland National Golf Course is an 18-hole, par-72 municipal golf course that features a clubhouse and beverage service, and nature enthusiasts will appreciate Highland Park's nearby Crosby Farm and Hidden Falls regional parks. Both offer trails, bird-watching opportunities, and scenic views along the Mississippi River, adding to the sense of escape offered by this already easygoing neighborhood. To satisfy your cultural cravings, head to Six Points Theater, an arts hub that offers performances providing a unique take on universal stories through a Jewish cultural lens.
Winters can be intense in the land of 10,000 lakes, so consider visiting in spring or summer when the foliage is green and the temps are pleasant. Pack a decent pair of walking shoes and a good book to enjoy in one of the neighborhood's cafes to best immerse yourself in the local feeling. And when you're done exploring Highland Park, consider making your way to New Ulm, a Minnesota beauty that's one of America's most charming European towns.