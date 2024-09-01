America's Most Bikeable City Is This Midwest Gem, Perfectly Balancing Nature And Urban Charm
If you still think the Midwest is made up of "flyover states," think again. The region is home to the water park capital of the world and some of the most stunning waterfall views in the country, after all. With a thriving music scene, diverse neighborhoods, and an excellent range of restaurants and cafes, Minneapolis, Minnesota might be one of the more overlooked cities in the entire country. But one of the things that really makes it stand out is how easy it is to get around without a car. Minneapolis consistently ranks among the best cities in the U.S. for biking, topping Walk Score's 2024 list of most bikeable cities with a score of 84. That accessibility means residents and visitors can make the most of its fantastic parks and green spaces with ease.
Sat along the banks of the Mississippi River, Minneapolis is surrounded by an array of lakes — the state isn't called the "land of 10,000 lakes" for no reason — and dotted with public gardens, waterfalls, and woodland areas. This means that bikers are often treated to excellent views, whether cruising on the outskirts of the city or passing right through the downtown area.
Its natural setting (and the local government's emphasis on capitalizing on that environment) comes through in national and global world happiness rankings, too. Minneapolis was ranked 18th on the Institute for Quality of Life's 2024 Happy City Index, coming in ahead of cities in Switzerland, Australia, and Norway. So, if you're looking for a trip to a city that's easy to get around and that prioritizes its parks and green spaces, Minneapolis is well worth a look.
Biking around Minneapolis
The U.S. is known for being car-dependent, and in most cities, you're going to need one to get from point A to point B efficiently. Thankfully, Minnesota bucks this trend, giving residents and visitors the chance to move around by bike with ease. Minneapolis features over 101 miles of off-street bike trails, 98 miles of bike lanes, and 16 miles of on-street protected bikeways. The city clearly puts a premium on using a bike to get around instead of a car.
The Midtown Greenway is one of Minneapolis' most popular routes. A former railway turned urban bikeway, the Greenway is a 5.5-mile path that passes through south Minneapolis. The path is grade-separated from other streets and pathways along most of its length, meaning bikers can safely cruise along without worrying about barriers or cars passing by at uncomfortably close distances. The path also connects to the Southwest Light Rail Transit system as well as trails along the Mississippi River, making it a valuable urban transit artery and recreational through lane.
Other popular pathways include the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway. Part of the Federal Highway Association's National Scenic Byways Program, it consists of around 51 miles of bike trails that pass through woodland and wetland areas and across rivers and lakes. Visitors looking to rent a bike can check out Tangletown Bikeshop or Angry Catfish, both located on the south side of Minneapolis (and just a 20-minute bike ride from each other).
The city where you're never far from a park
Minnesota isn't just a haven for cycling infrastructure; it's an oasis for those who like to see their cities make integrating green spaces and public parks into the urban fabric a priority. Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul (the two make up the state's famed Twin Cities) earned the number two and three spots on the nonprofit Trust For Public Land's 2024 ParkScore rating, beating out cities like Seattle, San Francisco, and Portland. That ranking is little surprise when you consider the fact that Minneapolis hosts almost 200 parks within city limits. Those parks are connected by an extensive trail network, including the famous Chain of Lakes, a popular park system that includes five bodies of water spread across 1,555 acres of public land.
Other well-known parks include Minnehaha Regional Park, which features an impressive 53-foot waterfall that's gorgeous year-round. Theodore Wirth Regional Park, the largest in the city, runs through woods and hills and contains over 14 miles of trails that are perfect for walking, running, or cycling. Even if you don't know where to go, you'll likely bump into a green space anyway — research from the Trust For Public Land shows that 99% of Minneapolitans live no more than 10 minutes from a park.
This emphasis on integrating nature with daily life makes Minneapolis both a model metropolis for cities around the world and a great travel destination in any season, but if you get tired of the outdoors you can visit America's oldest indoor shopping mall in the nearby suburb of Edina. And if you're flying, you're in for a treat — the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is one of North America's best.