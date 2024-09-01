America's Most Bikeable City Is This Midwest Gem, Perfectly Balancing Nature And Urban Charm

If you still think the Midwest is made up of "flyover states," think again. The region is home to the water park capital of the world and some of the most stunning waterfall views in the country, after all. With a thriving music scene, diverse neighborhoods, and an excellent range of restaurants and cafes, Minneapolis, Minnesota might be one of the more overlooked cities in the entire country. But one of the things that really makes it stand out is how easy it is to get around without a car. Minneapolis consistently ranks among the best cities in the U.S. for biking, topping Walk Score's 2024 list of most bikeable cities with a score of 84. That accessibility means residents and visitors can make the most of its fantastic parks and green spaces with ease.

Sat along the banks of the Mississippi River, Minneapolis is surrounded by an array of lakes — the state isn't called the "land of 10,000 lakes" for no reason — and dotted with public gardens, waterfalls, and woodland areas. This means that bikers are often treated to excellent views, whether cruising on the outskirts of the city or passing right through the downtown area.

Its natural setting (and the local government's emphasis on capitalizing on that environment) comes through in national and global world happiness rankings, too. Minneapolis was ranked 18th on the Institute for Quality of Life's 2024 Happy City Index, coming in ahead of cities in Switzerland, Australia, and Norway. So, if you're looking for a trip to a city that's easy to get around and that prioritizes its parks and green spaces, Minneapolis is well worth a look.

