This Small Michigan Town Near Ann Arbor Has First-Rate Restaurants, Unique Boutiques, And Outdoor Fun
While the artsy city of Ann Arbor may be synonymous with college football thanks to the University of Michigan, just 20 minutes west is a charming town that is ideal for a day trip. Despite being a small town, Chelsea seemingly has something for everyone, with restaurants, shops, outdoor activities, historical attractions, and a healthy dose of culture to keep you entertained for days.
The old-world charm of Chelsea is a big part of its appeal. The heart of the town is the Commercial Historic District, a shining example of the area's Victorian architecture. Anchoring the town is the iconic Chelsea Clock Tower that dates back to 1907. Originally used as a water tower, the surrounding factory complex has seen many iterations over the past century and was once home to the offices of Glazier Stove Works. It has since been renovated and now has retail spaces and an outdoor courtyard for community events. An iconic site in Chelsea, the clock tower also serves as a stylish industrial venue for weddings and special events.
Guided walking tours are a fun way to immerse yourself in the town's fascinating history, as they delve into the backstories of the town's old buildings. For example, The Cottage Rabbit, a modern shop featuring upcycled treasures, is housed in the old Hirth Blacksmith Shop. Zou Zou's Cafe is a popular spot for baked goods that was once occupied by Chelsea's original bank and drug store, dating back over a century.
Where to eat, drink, and shop in Chelsea
In addition to the charming scenery, Chelsea offers plenty of great spots to eat. Start your day at Chelsea Bakery, where the apple fritters steal the show. Eat, shop, and learn at The Lakehouse Bakery, which has a featured bread of the month, cooking classes, and house-made sauces for sale. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Stivers Restaurant is an old school joint that has been serving up delicious scratch-made meals for over 50 years. The Grateful Crow is an eclectic fusion dining concept that serves both burgers and sushi.
For drinks, head to Ugly Dog Distillery for award-winning handcrafted spirits in unique flavors such as s'mores Kentucky bourbon whiskey. For a lively community atmosphere, Cleary's Pub is as local as it gets. Listen to live music and sip cocktails at The Rumpus Room, with happy hour deals and a food menu supplied by Jet's Pizza.
When it comes to shopping in Chelsea, antiques and vintage good are the name of the game. The Chelsea Antique Mall, Vintage Vamp Boutique, and Chelsea Consignments are a treasure hunt waiting to happen. On the greener side, Chelsea Outfitters is a general store that focuses on sustainable living, and FarmSudz is the place to go for natural beauty products. The Potting Shed and Bumble's Drygoods sell unique home decor items, and Culture Creations features gifts sourced around the world.
Planning your visit to Chelsea
The closest airport to Chelsea is the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) — from there, it's only a half-hour drive. While a combination of trains, buses, and taxis can get you to Chelsea from Detroit, the best way to get around is in your own car. Having a set of wheels also gives you the flexibility to explore the area's many hot spots at your own pace. For example, you could visit one of Detroit's most up-and-neighborhoods, a hub known as Corktown with hip cafes and rooftop bars.
Once you get into town, post up at the Chelsea House Victorian Inn, a quaint, five-room historical inn in the heart of Chelsea. Built in 1878, it's not only the most charming place to stay in town — it's also the only lodging right in downtown Chelsea.
For outdoor lovers, Chelsea serves as a fantastic base to explore the Waterloo Recreation Area. With 47 miles of hiking trails across 20,000 sprawling acres, it's one of the largest parks in Michigan. Some of the most popular hikes include the Waterloo-Pinckney Trail, the Hickory Hills Trail, and the Crooked Lake Trail. If you're not a hiker, there are also plenty of cycling trails, designated fishing areas, and even ski runs in the winter. The Pierce Lake Golf Course is a championship course enjoyed by novices and pros alike. For mountain bikers, the DTE Energy Foundation Trail spans over 20 miles in Waterloo Recreation Area, and is one of the best mountain biking trail networks in the Midwest.