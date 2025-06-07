This Small Michigan Town Near Ann Arbor Has First-Rate Restaurants, Unique Boutiques, And Outdoor Fun

While the artsy city of Ann Arbor may be synonymous with college football thanks to the University of Michigan, just 20 minutes west is a charming town that is ideal for a day trip. Despite being a small town, Chelsea seemingly has something for everyone, with restaurants, shops, outdoor activities, historical attractions, and a healthy dose of culture to keep you entertained for days.

The old-world charm of Chelsea is a big part of its appeal. The heart of the town is the Commercial Historic District, a shining example of the area's Victorian architecture. Anchoring the town is the iconic Chelsea Clock Tower that dates back to 1907. Originally used as a water tower, the surrounding factory complex has seen many iterations over the past century and was once home to the offices of Glazier Stove Works. It has since been renovated and now has retail spaces and an outdoor courtyard for community events. An iconic site in Chelsea, the clock tower also serves as a stylish industrial venue for weddings and special events.

Guided walking tours are a fun way to immerse yourself in the town's fascinating history, as they delve into the backstories of the town's old buildings. For example, The Cottage Rabbit, a modern shop featuring upcycled treasures, is housed in the old Hirth Blacksmith Shop. Zou Zou's Cafe is a popular spot for baked goods that was once occupied by Chelsea's original bank and drug store, dating back over a century.