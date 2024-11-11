Discover An 'Urban Oasis Of Recreational Opportunities' At Michigan's Artsiest University City
Detroit might be the largest city in Michigan (and home to America's oldest aquarium), but if you're seeking artsy vibes and a laidback atmosphere, you may want to look to the west at the charming town of Ann Arbor. Home to the University of Michigan, it's a popular destination for college football fans, but there's more to this town than just collegiate sports. Whether it be checking out the latest exhibit at the Stamps Gallery, kayaking down the Huron River, or walking the vibrant streets of downtown, Ann Arbor is bursting at the seams with activities to fill up your calendar.
Ann Arbor is a rather small city, with less than 120,000 residents. But despite having nearly 500,000 fewer people than Detroit, its list of recreational activities is nearly endless. Much of this is due to the university, as you'll find museums, art galleries, and The Big House — one of the largest college stadiums in the country — on its sprawling campus.
Meanwhile, the Huron River carves through the center of town, offering ample opportunities to get on the water. There's also an expansive trail system situated on its banks, giving runners a nice place to stretch their legs without having to leave city limits. Vacations here are never boring, as you'll find the area flooded with year-round festivities and recreational activities suitable for all types of weather.
Explore the University of Michigan campus
While there are plenty of cool shops and attractions downtown (including The West Side Book Shop and The Himalayan Bazaar), no visit to Ann Arbor is complete without a quick walk through the University of Michigan campus. The heart of campus is located a few blocks east of Main Street, so it doesn't require much of a detour to enjoy. Here is where you'll find the University of Michigan Museum of Art, Kelsey Museum of Archaeology, and the tranquil University of Michigan Nichols Arboretum. Admission is free to all three, though donations are encouraged.
Sports fans will want to align their vacation with the Wolverines' football schedule, as a game at The Big House is an experience unlike any other. With over 100,000 seats, few venues in the country offer such a remarkable ambiance. Tickets to games are wildly popular, so book them well in advance of your trip. The college football season typically runs from August to December.
Once you're done exploring for the day, you can indulge yourself at one of the many nearby restaurants. Tomuken Noodle Bar is a favorite among both students and tourists, featuring a menu filled with East Asian delicacies and an impressive Korean barbecue section. Aventura is another local favorite, offering a comprehensive wine list featuring only Spanish labels and a wide selection of food pairings.
Ann Arbor is ideally located for hiking, biking, and kayaking
If your idea of recreation involves getting lost outdoors instead of getting lost in a painting, Ann Arbor has you covered. Mountain bikers, in particular, are in for a serious treat, as the Waterloo Recreation Area is where you'll find the DTE Energy Foundation Trail. The five-mile trail rolls you by a variety of lakes and ponds, and it's one of the most breathtaking trails for bikers in the region.
Hikers can instead head to the Bird Hills Trail. This 4.9-mile loop treks you across the Huron River as you wander through the woods of northern Ann Arbor. The path curves through a remarkably dense forest — and it intersects with several other trails, allowing you to add on extra miles if you want to spend the entire afternoon outdoors. It's not quite as scenic as Michigan's remote island National Park, but considering it's so close to the city, it feels like you're a world away.
To get on the water, head over to Argo Park for some kayaking. Rentals are available, and you'll have options for both beginners and experts. Novices should stick to the 2.5-mile Gallup Park, where they'll find calm waters and minimal currents. Folks with more experience can embark on a lengthy 5.7-mile trip from Barton to Gallup. This requires a two-mile paddle through Argo Pond before entering cascades and navigating through rocky obstacles.