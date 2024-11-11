Discover An 'Urban Oasis Of Recreational Opportunities' At Michigan's Artsiest University City

Detroit might be the largest city in Michigan (and home to America's oldest aquarium), but if you're seeking artsy vibes and a laidback atmosphere, you may want to look to the west at the charming town of Ann Arbor. Home to the University of Michigan, it's a popular destination for college football fans, but there's more to this town than just collegiate sports. Whether it be checking out the latest exhibit at the Stamps Gallery, kayaking down the Huron River, or walking the vibrant streets of downtown, Ann Arbor is bursting at the seams with activities to fill up your calendar.

Advertisement

Ann Arbor is a rather small city, with less than 120,000 residents. But despite having nearly 500,000 fewer people than Detroit, its list of recreational activities is nearly endless. Much of this is due to the university, as you'll find museums, art galleries, and The Big House — one of the largest college stadiums in the country — on its sprawling campus.

Meanwhile, the Huron River carves through the center of town, offering ample opportunities to get on the water. There's also an expansive trail system situated on its banks, giving runners a nice place to stretch their legs without having to leave city limits. Vacations here are never boring, as you'll find the area flooded with year-round festivities and recreational activities suitable for all types of weather.

Advertisement