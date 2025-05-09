Detroit's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Hub For Young Creatives With Ramen Shops, Hip Cafes, And Rooftop Bars

Known as the Motor City and the birthplace of Motown, Detroit, Michigan, sits along the banks of the Detroit River and is the largest city in the state. With a vibrant community flourishing in arts, culture, and a rich culinary scene, Detroit invites your exploration; just fly to the Detroit Metro Airport and visit Corktown, one of the city's most iconic and trendiest neighborhoods. As Detroit's oldest neighborhood, Corktown was named by Irish immigrants who arrived in the mid-19th century to honor their homeland of County Cork, Ireland. Today, Corktown is celebrated for its historic charm, open green spaces, and tons of public art.

Located west of downtown, Corktown attracts bright young entrepreneurs, who've made an impact on this dynamic community. Hungry? Corktown has you covered with ramen shops known for unique blends of fresh ingredients, such as Ima Izakaya with its $5 Happy Hour and savory ramen noodles, and cool cafes that do double-duty, such as Folk Detroit, an all-day cafe and bottle shop that serves brunch, specialty coffees, biodiverse wines, and eco-friendly products. For panoramic views of the Detroit skyline and even Canada, head for the heights to the I/O Godfrey rooftop bar. Enjoy live music, tasty bites, and sublime cocktails as you "ooh" and "ahh" at the twinkling lights below. Another mention-worthy rooftop bar in Corktown with tapas and an extensive cocktail menu is Kamper's Rooftop Lounge, atop Book Tower.