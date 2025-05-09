Detroit's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Hub For Young Creatives With Ramen Shops, Hip Cafes, And Rooftop Bars
Known as the Motor City and the birthplace of Motown, Detroit, Michigan, sits along the banks of the Detroit River and is the largest city in the state. With a vibrant community flourishing in arts, culture, and a rich culinary scene, Detroit invites your exploration; just fly to the Detroit Metro Airport and visit Corktown, one of the city's most iconic and trendiest neighborhoods. As Detroit's oldest neighborhood, Corktown was named by Irish immigrants who arrived in the mid-19th century to honor their homeland of County Cork, Ireland. Today, Corktown is celebrated for its historic charm, open green spaces, and tons of public art.
Located west of downtown, Corktown attracts bright young entrepreneurs, who've made an impact on this dynamic community. Hungry? Corktown has you covered with ramen shops known for unique blends of fresh ingredients, such as Ima Izakaya with its $5 Happy Hour and savory ramen noodles, and cool cafes that do double-duty, such as Folk Detroit, an all-day cafe and bottle shop that serves brunch, specialty coffees, biodiverse wines, and eco-friendly products. For panoramic views of the Detroit skyline and even Canada, head for the heights to the I/O Godfrey rooftop bar. Enjoy live music, tasty bites, and sublime cocktails as you "ooh" and "ahh" at the twinkling lights below. Another mention-worthy rooftop bar in Corktown with tapas and an extensive cocktail menu is Kamper's Rooftop Lounge, atop Book Tower.
A renovated Michigan Central Station reopens as Pinnacle of Corktown
In the heart of Corktown stands the recently restored Michigan Central Station, a historic landmark originally opened in 1913 that welcomed more than 4,000 travelers a day in its 1940s heyday. Thanks to a major renovation led by the Ford Motor Company in 2018, the station has been transformed into a dynamic 30-acre hub for mobility innovation, shopping, dining, art, and community events for the neighborhood. To stay in the neighborhood, check into the Trumbull and Porter Hotel, a boutique hotel that combines history with modern conveniences that's a great place to learn more about the new art scene in Corktown. Looking to explore more? Visit another charming neighborhood with waterfront parks called Little Venice.
Discover the Origins of Soul Music at the Motown Museum
Fans of soul music that rocked the nation flock to the Motown Museum to explore the history of Diana Ross and the Supremes, the Miracles, Smokey Robinson, the Temptations, and other groups. Founded in 1985, it's located in the original headquarters of Motown Records and visitors come from across the globe for the thrill of standing in Studio A, where much of the music was recorded. It's filled with artifacts, photographs, costumes, and other memorabilia to inspire future generations of music lovers.
Want to hear live music? The annual Corktown Music Festival takes place every spring. Come the holidays, the annual Corktown Aglow event features live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities. Other sites of interest in Corktown include the Corner Ballpark, the former site of Tiger Stadium which was transformed into a community center. Look for athletic programs, live music, and movie nights that are open to all. While you're in the Detroit area, explore the Eastern Market, America's largest historic public market with unique local goods.