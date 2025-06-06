An Incredible Beach Park Famous For Featuring Maine's Oldest Lighthouse Is A Historic Hiking Haven

After taking in the Portland Head Light, those who want to get closer to the beach should head to Crescent Beach State Park, one of Maine's best beaches. At this 100-acre park, visitors can wander a nearly 3-mile loop or head to the beach for a 1-mile walk. For another beachside park with easy walking trails, head to Two Lights State Park, a 41-acre space with manageable terrain. Those looking for accessible strolling will find it in the expansive Fort Williams Park.

For a more challenging, active walk, visit Trundy Point. Though the trail is short (less than half a mile long), it is challenging due to its rocky footing. But those who brave it will be rewarded with stunning ocean vistas. Nearby sections of the Greenbelt Trails also offer wonderfully varied terrain, ranging from woodlands to wetlands with boardwalks.

If all of the basking in nature and walking the state's coast works up an appetite, consider adding Maine's Oyster Trail to your itinerary. Remember, of course, to research the best time of year to visit Maine based on your interests. No one wants to hike through a snowy winter!