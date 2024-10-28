Visit This State Park Near Portland To Discover One Of Maine's Best Beaches

Opened to the public in 1966, Crescent Beach State Park is busiest in the summer, when Portlanders and other locals head to its soft sands for sunbathing and swimming. Located just off Route 77, the beach is easy to get to and can be accessed by several boardwalks connecting the parking lot to the shore. The park is open 9 a.m. to sunset and only allows dogs October through March.

Advertisement

While many people come to Crescent Beach State Park to lounge on the sand and cool off in the ocean, it's also a well-known spot for water sports. Visitors can rent paddle boards and sea kayaks during the summer season, and the waves tend to be mild at Crescent Beach because it's essentially a cove. Anglers also come to the park to take advantage of the fishing. Plus, Maine is one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S., and Crescent Beach is a prime spot year-round for seeing species of seabirds.

Maine is known for its harsh, snowy winters, and Crescent Beach tends to empty out during those frigid months. But it's that time of year when the walking paths turn into perfect Nordic-like ski trails, which attract cross-country skiers to the park.

Advertisement