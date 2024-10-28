Visit This State Park Near Portland To Discover One Of Maine's Best Beaches
There are many breathtaking destinations on the East Coast. However, when it comes to outdoor treasures, it's hard to beat Maine. This large New England state offers something for every nature lover: rugged mountains, deep forests, lakes, rivers, and unspoiled coastline. With postcard-worthy splendors, such as Acadia National Park, Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park, and a massive northern swath with almost no paved roads, Maine possesses the kind of raw wilderness typically found in the western part of the United States.
Situated just eight miles south of the city of Portland, on scenic Cape Elizabeth, lies another Maine gem — Crescent Beach State Park. Named for its shape, this mile-long stretch of white sand features woods, grass-topped dunes, walking paths, and picnic areas. Its proximity to Maine's largest burg makes it a popular summer getaway, but it's also attractive in the colder months, when the windswept, often-empty beach transforms into a tranquil, meditative place.
Sand and surf just minutes from the city
Opened to the public in 1966, Crescent Beach State Park is busiest in the summer, when Portlanders and other locals head to its soft sands for sunbathing and swimming. Located just off Route 77, the beach is easy to get to and can be accessed by several boardwalks connecting the parking lot to the shore. The park is open 9 a.m. to sunset and only allows dogs October through March.
While many people come to Crescent Beach State Park to lounge on the sand and cool off in the ocean, it's also a well-known spot for water sports. Visitors can rent paddle boards and sea kayaks during the summer season, and the waves tend to be mild at Crescent Beach because it's essentially a cove. Anglers also come to the park to take advantage of the fishing. Plus, Maine is one of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S., and Crescent Beach is a prime spot year-round for seeing species of seabirds.
Maine is known for its harsh, snowy winters, and Crescent Beach tends to empty out during those frigid months. But it's that time of year when the walking paths turn into perfect Nordic-like ski trails, which attract cross-country skiers to the park.
Attractions near Cape Elizabeth
Cape Elizabeth is home to an array of picturesque locales, most of which can be reached from Crescent Beach in just minutes. Closest is Kettle Cove State Park, which lies on the eastern edge of the cove, which both parks call home. This reserve features a rocky shoreline and a small beach that offers unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean and stoney coast. It's just a short walk from Crescent Beach and is a bit more secluded than its more popular sister beach.
Maine is also a land of lighthouses. Cape Elizabeth has several, including the offshore Ram Island Ledge Light, one in operation at Two Lights State Park, and perhaps the state's most famous, the iconic Portland Head Light, which is said to be the most photographed lighthouse in the U.S. It's an easy side trip from Crescent Beach, making it a must-see attraction when in the area.
Other activities nearby include strawberry picking at Maxwell's Farm, cycling along the coast, and exploring the old military bunkers at Fort Williams Park. And while you're near Portland, jump on the Harbor Lights and Sights Cruise, where you can take in the seaboard, lighthouses, and other land-based sights from the sea.