The Simple Packing Mindset Rick Steves Says Is Essential To Keeping Light And Enjoying Your Vacation
Travelers swear by the knowledge imparted to us over the years by traveler extraordinaire Rick Steves, from his take on the massive difference between a tourist and a traveler to his advice on budget-friendly house-swapping for our next European getaway. So when Steves tells us that packing light is one of the travel philosophies he swears by, then it's time to sit up and listen — and maybe start rethinking the contents of your travel pack.
According to Steves, a single carry-on bag is more than enough to get him through a trip. "My self-imposed limit is 20 pounds in a 9" x 21" x 14" carry-on-size bag (it'll fit in an airplane's overhead bin, at least on your transatlantic flight; some intra-European airlines restrict carry-on luggage to even smaller specs)," he writes in his blog. The idea of hauling your travel gear with you throughout your entire trip may seem troublesome (and like an assignment you'd be forced to accept in Mission Impossible), but Steves confidently swears by the mobility and freedom small luggage can afford you.
We often underestimate just how much people around the world walk on a daily basis. When travelling to Europe, expect to clock an average of 20,000 steps in a day — don't forget the stairs — and you'll realize that bringing the bare minimum can be a game-changer. With a single carry-on, you can breeze through immigration lines and skip the anxiety of no-show luggage on the arrivals carousel. Missed airline connections can have you on the next plane with ease, and long layovers give you the luxury of having a change of clothes readily on hand. It's also an economical advantage, saving you from overweight luggage fees. "Packing light isn't just about saving time and money — it's about your travel lifestyle," Steves says. "With one bag, you're mobile and in control."
Steves' packing light strategies
The key to whittling down your essentials to a single carry-on is to carefully analyze the mileage you'll get out of each item. Steves suggests foregoing any excess; favor layers over bulky coats and leave excess toiletries that can be bought at your destination behind. "Think in terms of what you can do without — not what might be handy on your trip," Steves says. He suggests rolling clothes into packing cubes or travel compression bags to free more space for socks, underwear, and other gadgets, which can go into mesh bags.
Making sure that each item can be repurposed in a pinch, such as a poncho doubling as an umbrella or a sarong or shawl that can turn into a blanket or a cover-up when entering religious sites, is a classic "pack smarter, not harder" tactic. Other travelers' space-saving packing tips include cramming socks inside shoes or filling sunglasses cases with other smaller items to keep your pack clutter-free. Finally, heed the advice of flight attendants for top packing tricks — if there's anyone who can maximize space and stay organized, it's them.
Other travelers are happily jumping on the minimalist packing trend. "I'm a big fan of the feeling I get from walking past the luggage roulette wheel before it even starts spinning. It doesn't hit as hard, but the feeling of freedom from knowing I can check out of the hostel early in the morning and carry my stuff around all day like it's nothing is pretty nice too," u/nikongod shared on Reddit. It's good to see Steves' advice resonating with fellow travelers. As Steves so succinctly sums up: "Remember, in your travels you'll meet two kinds of tourists — those who pack light and those who wish they had." Be the former.