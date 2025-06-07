The Simple Packing Mindset Rick Steves Says Is Essential To Keeping Light And Enjoying Your Vacation

Travelers swear by the knowledge imparted to us over the years by traveler extraordinaire Rick Steves, from his take on the massive difference between a tourist and a traveler to his advice on budget-friendly house-swapping for our next European getaway. So when Steves tells us that packing light is one of the travel philosophies he swears by, then it's time to sit up and listen — and maybe start rethinking the contents of your travel pack.

According to Steves, a single carry-on bag is more than enough to get him through a trip. "My self-imposed limit is 20 pounds in a 9" x 21" x 14" carry-on-size bag (it'll fit in an airplane's overhead bin, at least on your transatlantic flight; some intra-European airlines restrict carry-on luggage to even smaller specs)," he writes in his blog. The idea of hauling your travel gear with you throughout your entire trip may seem troublesome (and like an assignment you'd be forced to accept in Mission Impossible), but Steves confidently swears by the mobility and freedom small luggage can afford you.

We often underestimate just how much people around the world walk on a daily basis. When travelling to Europe, expect to clock an average of 20,000 steps in a day — don't forget the stairs — and you'll realize that bringing the bare minimum can be a game-changer. With a single carry-on, you can breeze through immigration lines and skip the anxiety of no-show luggage on the arrivals carousel. Missed airline connections can have you on the next plane with ease, and long layovers give you the luxury of having a change of clothes readily on hand. It's also an economical advantage, saving you from overweight luggage fees. "Packing light isn't just about saving time and money — it's about your travel lifestyle," Steves says. "With one bag, you're mobile and in control."