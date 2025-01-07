The Massive Difference Between A 'Tourist' And A 'Traveler,' Per Rick Steves

Rick Steves told the The New York Times that one can travel like a tourist, a traveler, or a pilgrim. The tourist typically seeks relaxation, entertainment, and escape from the routines of daily life through superficiality and, sometimes, frivolity. They prioritize fun over deeper connection and may depend on curated tours or package vacations to see the best beaches, landmarks, and restaurants that get overexposed not just in guidebooks, but on travel blogs and on social media feeds. "There's this sort of spirit of crowdsourcing: I just want to know what everybody's doing, and then that's what I'm going to do," Steves said. Often, tourists are "people who blitz in by cruise ships or tour buses, that stay in a big, modern hotel outside of the city, and the people don't leave anything in the town except their congestion."

Travelers, by contrast, are in search of more thoughtful experiences. "Most travelers I know, they're proud to be known as a traveler as opposed to a tourist: 'I'm more thoughtful — I'm not just here to shop and get a selfie. I'm here to immerse myself in the culture and learn,'" Steves said. In short, it is the traveler's goal to become a "temporary local" and experience real people, real food, and real culture. Travelers gladly eschew comfort for authenticity and want to live in the culture they're exploring. One tip that makes a good traveler, Steves says, is meeting the people whose culture you're experiencing.

There is a third and less common type of traveler that Steves talks about: the pilgrim. "A pilgrim learns about themselves, and you learn about yourself by leaving your home and looking at it from a distance," he said. To travel as a pilgrim, Steves explained, you try to get closer to God through your travels.