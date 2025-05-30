Rick Steves' Crucial Advice On House-Swapping For A Budget-Friendly European Getaway

Travel expert Rick Steves has doled out some of the best advice for saving money on traveling to Europe while also having a quality experience. Steves knows that travelers don't always have a bottomless budget — it's why he offers free audio tours, one of the most budget-friendly ways to enjoy European cities. Housing, in particular, is a huge cost for travelers. While Steves has a go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays in Europe, some travelers avoid hotels altogether and opt for a wonderfully cost-saving alternative: house-swapping, a temporary exchange of homes to stay in another destination for free. On the popular house-swapping site HomeExchange, there were around 460,000 swaps across 155 countries in 2024.

While logistics matter, a successful house-swap hinges most on the relationship you build with your exchange partner. On his website, Steves emphasizes the importance of communicating before switching homes: "Be very clear about your expectations, agree on how you'll handle worst-case scenarios, and get the details pinned down before you leave." Those details should include everything from knowing how to use the house key to getting tips on nearby conveniences like supermarkets or even unique attractions. If you're also borrowing or lending a vehicle, make sure to communicate about driving expectations, too. After planning the exchange, Steves says that it should feel "like you've made a new, conveniently located friend."

The relationship built from house-swapping isn't only about building trust with someone sharing their home, but also building connections that extend beyond just having a cheap place to stay. People often stay in touch long after the swap. HomeExchange user, Barbara, tells CNN, "My life has been greatly enhanced by house-exchanging. I have friends across the globe. I have visited places I never thought possible and I have learned how real people live."