Rick Steves' Crucial Advice On House-Swapping For A Budget-Friendly European Getaway
Travel expert Rick Steves has doled out some of the best advice for saving money on traveling to Europe while also having a quality experience. Steves knows that travelers don't always have a bottomless budget — it's why he offers free audio tours, one of the most budget-friendly ways to enjoy European cities. Housing, in particular, is a huge cost for travelers. While Steves has a go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays in Europe, some travelers avoid hotels altogether and opt for a wonderfully cost-saving alternative: house-swapping, a temporary exchange of homes to stay in another destination for free. On the popular house-swapping site HomeExchange, there were around 460,000 swaps across 155 countries in 2024.
While logistics matter, a successful house-swap hinges most on the relationship you build with your exchange partner. On his website, Steves emphasizes the importance of communicating before switching homes: "Be very clear about your expectations, agree on how you'll handle worst-case scenarios, and get the details pinned down before you leave." Those details should include everything from knowing how to use the house key to getting tips on nearby conveniences like supermarkets or even unique attractions. If you're also borrowing or lending a vehicle, make sure to communicate about driving expectations, too. After planning the exchange, Steves says that it should feel "like you've made a new, conveniently located friend."
The relationship built from house-swapping isn't only about building trust with someone sharing their home, but also building connections that extend beyond just having a cheap place to stay. People often stay in touch long after the swap. HomeExchange user, Barbara, tells CNN, "My life has been greatly enhanced by house-exchanging. I have friends across the globe. I have visited places I never thought possible and I have learned how real people live."
Rick Steves' other tips for planning successful house-swapping
Steves firmly holds that the biggest difference between a traveler and a tourist is the intention to immerse yourself in a culture, rather than simply consume it. If you're in the early stages of planning a house-swap or are just curious about the idea, being open to the potential of new cultural experiences is vital for a true traveler's mindset. Steves writes, "Be open to serendipitous opportunities: If you get an inquiry from someone in an unfamiliar spot, you might end up discovering a great new place." It's not always about finding a place in a popular neighborhood you've seen raved about online. The best experiences come when you have a connection to a local community.
In this way, house-swapping has a particular appeal even for those who aren't looking for ways to save money. "Many swappers who could easily afford pricey trip lodgings still prefer to take the deep culture dive that a home exchange provides," Steves says. That built-in cultural exchange could come in the form of personalized tips from the local host, meet-ups with their communities, and simply getting to see the residential (rather than tourist-catered) side of a neighborhood. Plus, having that personal connection is one way to help avoid culture shock while planning your trip to Europe.