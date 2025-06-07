This Scenic Wisconsin Valley Links A Slew Of Charming Small Towns With Outdoor Recreation And Exciting Events

From mile-long music festivals and cheesy celebrations to a stunning state park and fantastic spots for foodies, a chain of cities and villages known interchangeably as the Fox Valley or the Fox Cities in Northeast Wisconsin has a little something for everyone. The area gets its name from the Lower Fox River, which courses northeast toward Lake Michigan from Lake Winnebago and empties 39 miles downstream into Green Bay. For the Cheeseheads among us who are headed to Titletown to experience a Packer game at legendary Lambeau Field, don't skip the Fox Valley's numerous restaurants, events, and family-friendly attractions.

Historically, the nuclei of the Fox Cities included the Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, and Kaukauna, along with the villages of Kimberly, Little Chute, and Combined Locks. As the area's population grew, municipalities like Harrison, Freedom, Hortonville, and Sherwood were embraced as part of the valley. Today, the Greater Fox Cities includes 19 communities that hug the northern region of Lake Winnebago. Both the lake and river are a boater's paradise with boat launches and marinas, historic canals, and sail-up food and drink joints like Waverly Beach in Menasha.

From the Fox Cities, you're within easy reach of this underrated city with scenic lakefront quirks, a riverfront beauty with a thriving arts scene, or this close-knit town outside of Milwaukee. Fly directly into Appleton International Airport or Green Bay's Austen Straubel International Airport — it's only 30 miles to downtown Appleton from there — and you'll find yourself in the "Heart of the Valley."