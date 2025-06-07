A Tranquil City In South Dakota Offers Retirees A Blend Of Rustic Charm And Modern Comforts​

Let's face it, home prices are high around the United States. As of February 2025 the median price for a house that has already been built is just over $398,000. Not cheap. But Gregory is one of the few places where renters and owners don't have to empty their bank accounts to reside there. Travel and Leisure lists Gregory as one of the most affordable cities to live in; the median cost of a home in the is under $130,000 and the price for monthly food expenses amounts to $645. It's no wonder it's a desirable destination for retirees, as South Dakota is one of the least expensive states in which to retire — plus, social security income is not taxed in the state.

While the Mount Rushmore State is filled with plenty of attractive destinations and activities, including Mount Rushmore and seeing the sunrise at Badlands National Park, Gregory and its neighboring towns have a plethora of underrated destinations for visitors. For example, you could go golfing at the Gregory Golf Course. Open to golfers of every skill level, this 9-hole course has scenic views and all the good food and cold beer any golfer could want. Another option is to head to Gregory Buttes Observation Park. The park is home to a dedication wall which honors those who donated to help build the park that overlooks the city. The previously mentioned South Dakota Hall of Fame and Akta Lakota Museum & Cultural Centerare sites worth visiting, though they aren't directly in Gregory. About 60 miles away from Gregory is the majestic site of Dignity: Of Earth and Sky, also known as the Dignity statue. The stainless steel sculpture stands 50 feet tall and overlooks the Missouri River. It's a must-see for any visitor to South Dakota.