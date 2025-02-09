South Dakota's Under-The-Radar College City Is A Walkable Gem Full Of Art, Food, And History

Though its landscape isn't quite as dramatic as that of the tiny town of Wall, America's "Window to the West," Vermillion has plenty of great hiking trails that are tinged with history. The most iconic of these is the Spirit Mound Historic Prairie Trail. Rolling for 1.4 miles through the prairie before summiting the eponymous Spirit Mound, the trail is open year-round and offers both striking views of the terrain and educational markers about Lewis and Clark.

To continue following in the footsteps of the historic explorers, consider heading to other nearby towns like Yankton and Elk Point. There is plenty of history along this corridor on the South Dakota and Nebraska border, and numerous recreation areas dot the shores of the Missouri River. If you're a history buff, be sure to venture to the many small towns around Vermillion.

If you prefer to stay closer to town, Clay County Park Nature Trail is another popular path. This one takes you down to the Missouri River, where you'll walk through a lush forest if visiting in the summer. Hiking during autumn will treat you to changing leaves and peekaboo views of the water. Once you work up an appetite, head over to the Dakota Brick House for savory American food or the Silk Road Cafe for homemade Asian dishes. The latter has been serving Vermillion for over 30 years and is bound to please even the most discerning foodie.