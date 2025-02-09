South Dakota's Under-The-Radar College City Is A Walkable Gem Full Of Art, Food, And History
There are tons of hidden gems scattered throughout South Dakota, including one of the world's longest caves and a roadside palace dedicated to all things corn. It's a wonderful, weird, and often underrated state, and one of its most overlooked destinations is the college town of Vermillion. Located an hour south of Sioux Falls near the Nebraska border, its walkable streets are filled with exciting art galleries and theaters, while the region itself is steeped in history.
The area around Vermillion was first called home by the Yankton Sioux tribe and later settled by French fur traders around the 18th century. It was the famous exploration team of Lewis and Clark that really put Vermillion on the map, as they'd briefly camp here during their westward expedition. Eventually, the duo traveled up Spirit Mound — which remains one of the most popular hiking trails in the area to this day. A visit to Vermillion lets you relive their historic journey while also indulging in an artsy community. Whether you're seeking a day of shopping, dining, or adventuring, this small South Dakota town is a surprisingly great spot for a relaxing getaway.
Enjoy the arts and theater in Vermillion
Vermillion may be on the smaller side, with a population of about only 12,000 (as of 2022), but it still boasts a robust artistic community. A number of art galleries showcase local talents, renowned artists, or modern media in unique spaces. Off Main Street, you'll find Coyote Gallery and Tiger Art Gallery. Since they're only about a block apart, it's easy to visit both in a single afternoon. The Coyote Gallery is where you'll find various local art exhibits throughout the year. It's also connected to the Coyote Twin Theater, which plays modern movies in a decidedly retro venue. Tiger Art Gallery, meanwhile, is a family-owned business that's been in the community since 1982. It offers a selection of art and pottery, though its specialty is locating elusive limited-edition prints from Terry Redlin and Jon Crane.
Walk over to the University of South Dakota Campus to find the Knutson Theatre and the Arena Theatre. Productions held here include musicals, plays, concerts, and other artistic endeavors that are open to the general public for a small fee. The calendar is constantly changing throughout the year, so be sure to peruse their schedules and see if you can align your trip with one of the productions. Three art galleries are also spread throughout campus — John A. Day Gallery, Oscar Howe Gallery, and Gallery 110. Each is an excellent complement to those found on Main Street. If you're a musician, the National Music Museum is a must-visit, with exhibits covering a variety of cultures, time periods, and musical styles.
Vermillion's history intertwines with scenic hiking trails
Though its landscape isn't quite as dramatic as that of the tiny town of Wall, America's "Window to the West," Vermillion has plenty of great hiking trails that are tinged with history. The most iconic of these is the Spirit Mound Historic Prairie Trail. Rolling for 1.4 miles through the prairie before summiting the eponymous Spirit Mound, the trail is open year-round and offers both striking views of the terrain and educational markers about Lewis and Clark.
To continue following in the footsteps of the historic explorers, consider heading to other nearby towns like Yankton and Elk Point. There is plenty of history along this corridor on the South Dakota and Nebraska border, and numerous recreation areas dot the shores of the Missouri River. If you're a history buff, be sure to venture to the many small towns around Vermillion.
If you prefer to stay closer to town, Clay County Park Nature Trail is another popular path. This one takes you down to the Missouri River, where you'll walk through a lush forest if visiting in the summer. Hiking during autumn will treat you to changing leaves and peekaboo views of the water. Once you work up an appetite, head over to the Dakota Brick House for savory American food or the Silk Road Cafe for homemade Asian dishes. The latter has been serving Vermillion for over 30 years and is bound to please even the most discerning foodie.