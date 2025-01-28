The Oldest And Largest Resort In South Dakota's Iconic Custer State Park Offers Cozy Wildlife Views

One of South Dakota's most popular attractions is Mount Rushmore, but there's more to the state than this manmade curiosity. In fact, the natural beauty found throughout South Dakota is arguably more exciting, with countless ways for outdoor enthusiasts to spend their time. Just 45 minutes away from Mount Rushmore is the underrated Custer State Park, and within this park you'll find the State Game Lodge. Built in 1920, the lodge continues to serve as an excellent home base for adventures in the state park itself and the surrounding Black Hills.

The State Game Lodge is a beautiful mixture of native stone and wood, creating a cozy cabin-like ambiance with all sorts of amenities. It's both the oldest and largest lodge in Custer State Park, featuring rooms, cabins, and even wedding venues for outdoorsy couples looking to tie the knot. The State Game Lodge is so impressive that President Calvin Coolidge used it in 1927 as a "Summer White House," while President Dwight D. Eisenhower could be found at the lodge in 1953. But regardless of who you'll find roaming its halls, the State Game Lodge is always a wonderful spot for South Dakota adventures, with incredible hiking, sightseeing, swimming, fishing, and wildlife viewing just beyond your window. And, while the lodge doesn't have an outdoor pool, it is fairly close to one of South Dakota's best secluded swimming holes.