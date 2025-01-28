The Oldest And Largest Resort In South Dakota's Iconic Custer State Park Offers Cozy Wildlife Views
One of South Dakota's most popular attractions is Mount Rushmore, but there's more to the state than this manmade curiosity. In fact, the natural beauty found throughout South Dakota is arguably more exciting, with countless ways for outdoor enthusiasts to spend their time. Just 45 minutes away from Mount Rushmore is the underrated Custer State Park, and within this park you'll find the State Game Lodge. Built in 1920, the lodge continues to serve as an excellent home base for adventures in the state park itself and the surrounding Black Hills.
The State Game Lodge is a beautiful mixture of native stone and wood, creating a cozy cabin-like ambiance with all sorts of amenities. It's both the oldest and largest lodge in Custer State Park, featuring rooms, cabins, and even wedding venues for outdoorsy couples looking to tie the knot. The State Game Lodge is so impressive that President Calvin Coolidge used it in 1927 as a "Summer White House," while President Dwight D. Eisenhower could be found at the lodge in 1953. But regardless of who you'll find roaming its halls, the State Game Lodge is always a wonderful spot for South Dakota adventures, with incredible hiking, sightseeing, swimming, fishing, and wildlife viewing just beyond your window. And, while the lodge doesn't have an outdoor pool, it is fairly close to one of South Dakota's best secluded swimming holes.
What it's like to stay at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park
The State Game Lodge is over 100 years old, yet it does a fine job of merging historic and cozy vibes with modern amenities. You'll have plenty of choices when it comes to lodging types, with both cabins and rooms available for rent. Cabins are situated near Coolidge Creek and are ideal for up to six guests, featuring a rustic appearance plus modern amenities like a TV and a small kitchen. Lodge rooms are more like traditional hotel rooms, though they offer a woodsy vibe that meshes seamlessly with the surrounding Black Hills. You can also inquire about staying in the Historic Lodge Rooms — which were made famous by the lodge's presidential visitors. However, these rooms can't be booked online and you'll need to contact the reservation team at Custer Resorts directly if you're interested.
Inside the State Game Lodge is a cozy restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch and then transforms into something more elegant for dinner. The restaurant can get incredibly busy during peak season, so consider calling ahead to make a reservation. Menus vary by meal, but expect to find traditional American food that's a perfect complement to a day exploring and adventuring in the park. You should spend time exploring the historic lodge and its surrounding property — but when you're ready to really get out in the wild, you'll find a wealth of options nearby.
Adventures in Custer State Park
Since the State Game Lodge is located right in the heart of Custer State Park near Wildlife Loop Road, it's the perfect home base for all sorts of adventures. Be sure to explore the Lovers' Leap Trail, as it's just steps from the State Game Lodge and takes you on a 4-mile journey through a ponderosa pine forest and aspen grove. Folks truly itching for an epic outdoor retreat can stretch their legs with the Black Elk Peak Loop. On this trail, you'll climb nearly 1,500 feet over 7 miles as you venture to the highest point in South Dakota. Once there, you'll enjoy panoramic views of the Black Hills, with angular rock formations jutting skyward out of the trees. For something a little easier, check out the Cathedral Spires Trail which runs for less than 2 miles but results in dramatic views of the eponymous rock formation and its jagged peaks. Both trails are less than an hour from the lodge, making them a great way to witness the best landscapes in Custer State Park.
If you want to see the Black Hills without breaking a sweat, sign up for a Buffalo Safari Jeep Tour. These tours begin and end near the State Game Lodge before winding through private dirt roads that are off limits to other visitors. This is one of the best ways to see pronghorn, elk, and buffalo as they mill about the grassland. Prefer to drive yourself? Check out some of South Dakota's coolest natural wonders on the Needles Highway.