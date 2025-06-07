Rick Steves Says This Charming Experience Offers The Best 'Classic Introduction' To Any Copenhagen Visit

When a city is as deservedly popular as Copenhagen, there are quite a few activities that may not be worth your time or trouble. While Copenhagen's biggest tourist traps to avoid will vary by person, one so-called tourist trap is a must for every visitor to the city, according to travel guru Rick Steves: and that's a Copenhagen canal tour.

On his YouTube channel, Steves says that a boat tour through Copenhagen's famous canals offers a "classic introduction" to this city on the sea. The popular cruises wind under bridges, along canals, and venture into Copenhagen's picturesque harbor, providing a comprehensive view of this beautiful city. As Copenhagen translates to "merchants' harbor," it makes sense that many of its most beautiful sites can be seen from the canals or said harbor, emblems of Denmark's rich maritime history.

This is certainly not an "offbeat" activity — thousands of people cruise through Copenhagen each year — it's an ideal way to familiarize yourself with some of Copenhagen's most famous sites. It's also a good way to narrow down which ones you may want to explore further, and which ones you're happy to have seen in passing on your little boat (the "Little Mermaid," for example, while certainly a must-see, may be best viewed from the water than the crowded dock). Steves considers a boat tour one of the best ways to feel at home in the liveliest, most affordable Scandinavian capital, along with biking through the lively streets, wandering parks surrounding palaces, and exploring the pedestrian walkways of the historic center.