Rick Steves Says This Charming Experience Offers The Best 'Classic Introduction' To Any Copenhagen Visit
When a city is as deservedly popular as Copenhagen, there are quite a few activities that may not be worth your time or trouble. While Copenhagen's biggest tourist traps to avoid will vary by person, one so-called tourist trap is a must for every visitor to the city, according to travel guru Rick Steves: and that's a Copenhagen canal tour.
On his YouTube channel, Steves says that a boat tour through Copenhagen's famous canals offers a "classic introduction" to this city on the sea. The popular cruises wind under bridges, along canals, and venture into Copenhagen's picturesque harbor, providing a comprehensive view of this beautiful city. As Copenhagen translates to "merchants' harbor," it makes sense that many of its most beautiful sites can be seen from the canals or said harbor, emblems of Denmark's rich maritime history.
This is certainly not an "offbeat" activity — thousands of people cruise through Copenhagen each year — it's an ideal way to familiarize yourself with some of Copenhagen's most famous sites. It's also a good way to narrow down which ones you may want to explore further, and which ones you're happy to have seen in passing on your little boat (the "Little Mermaid," for example, while certainly a must-see, may be best viewed from the water than the crowded dock). Steves considers a boat tour one of the best ways to feel at home in the liveliest, most affordable Scandinavian capital, along with biking through the lively streets, wandering parks surrounding palaces, and exploring the pedestrian walkways of the historic center.
A classic Copenhagen cruise
Most Copenhagen boat tours leave from colorful Nyhavn, which Rick Steves describes on his website as "a formerly sleazy sailors' quarter that's now a comfy people zone centered around its canal." The brightly hued 17th-century buildings that line the canal are now one of the city's most recognizable landmarks. You can take a harbor cruise year-round, and, as Steves notes: "Harbor tour boats come and go constantly, giving visitors a relaxing glide down canals and along the harbor front." Most cruises last around an hour and travel from Nyhavn to historic canals and the revitalized harbor front. "The harbor front, now dotted with new landmarks, is a showcase for Danish architectural design," says Steves.
Landmarks you'll spot during the cruise include Børsen, the Old Stock Exchange dating back to the 17th century; Christiansborg Palace, the seat of the Danish government; and Amalienborg Palace, home to the Danish royal family. Along the harbor, see the striking Royal Library known as the "Black Diamond," the modern Opera House, and, of course, the statue of the "Little Mermaid" from the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, or "the most photographed citizen of Copenhagen."
There are a variety of tour companies, such as Canal Tours Copenhagen, with one-hour cruises starting at 179 DKK ($27) for adults and 90 DKK ($14) for children. If you start at Ved Stranden instead of Nyhavn, this tour is also free with a Copenhagen card, which, starting at 499 DKK ($76) and including over 80 admissions along with public transport, may provide better value. Want more Copenhagen? Discover its sauna culture in a wood-fired hot tub with a mesmerizing view in the city's "Little Siberia."