Soak In A Wood-Fired Hot Tub With A Mesmerizing View At This European City's 'Little Siberia'
Denmark is one of the most popular Nordic countries to visit, and for good reason. The country is considered one of the safest European destinations and offers lots of interesting attractions for visitors, like Tivoli Gardens, the Little Mermaid statue, and the first LegoLand. Denmark is also one of the countries in Europe where people like to take dips in cold water and sit in saunas as a way of improving their mood and physical health. This wellness experience can certainly be one of the best reasons to visit Copenhagen, where you can take a visit to CopenHot, a Nordic wellness spa on an island located in an area that is known as "Little Siberia."
Rest assured, if you are looking to understand the Danish concept of hygge, look no further than CopenHot. The spa and urban garden is a little farther out (but not terribly far) from the historical city center of Copenhagen on Refshaleøen island, which is between 15 and 35 minutes from Copenhagen's central station by public transit. The industrial-looking island was once a major shipyard that was dubbed "Little Siberia" because of the frigid temperatures there. Of course, the cold temperatures also make the area perfect for soaking in a hot tub, relaxing in a steamy sauna, or giving a healthy shock to your system by taking a cold plunge. The sauna at CopenHot also offers an excellent view of CopenHill, also known as Amager Bakke, an energy plant with a fascinatingly modern structure that is home to a man-made ski slope and recreation center. You can also see the buildings of Copenhagen off in the distance.
CopenHot's 'Little Siberia' is one of the most unique places to relax
CopenHot has 10 garden hot tubs that are fed by a wood-burning fire. Each tub seats between five and six people for 90-minute sessions, costing 1,300 Danish krone (about $182 USD at the time of writing). While you soak, you can order cold soft drinks from the bar, or you can bring your own beer and wine. If you book time in the hot tub, you also gain access to CopenHot's Dragon Sauna, which allows guest to control the temperature themselves. In addition to the hot tubs and sauna, all bookings include a dip in CopenHot's cold tubs and pool, which are sometimes filled with ice. The Panoramic Sauna is also bookable in one-hour sessions for up to 12 people and includes a view of the surrounding area. Alternatively, there is a smaller sauna hut for groups of up to four people.
In addition to CopenHot, the island of Refshaleøen is full of interesting things to do. The spot has undergone some revitalization, transforming from an industrial area into a thriving, artsy neighborhood. Naturally, a trip to CopenHill is a great stop for sporty travelers who love skiing and hiking, but if you're an art lover, you'll want to head straight to the Copenhagen Contemporary art museum instead. The area also has two distilleries that produce schnapps, gin, whiskey, and other spirits, as well as hip restaurants and bars. CopenHot is just a quick, 20-minute taxi ride to Copenhagen Airport, one of the least stressful airports that you can visit in Europe.