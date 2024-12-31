Soak In A Wood-Fired Hot Tub With A Mesmerizing View At This European City's 'Little Siberia'

Denmark is one of the most popular Nordic countries to visit, and for good reason. The country is considered one of the safest European destinations and offers lots of interesting attractions for visitors, like Tivoli Gardens, the Little Mermaid statue, and the first LegoLand. Denmark is also one of the countries in Europe where people like to take dips in cold water and sit in saunas as a way of improving their mood and physical health. This wellness experience can certainly be one of the best reasons to visit Copenhagen, where you can take a visit to CopenHot, a Nordic wellness spa on an island located in an area that is known as "Little Siberia."

Rest assured, if you are looking to understand the Danish concept of hygge, look no further than CopenHot. The spa and urban garden is a little farther out (but not terribly far) from the historical city center of Copenhagen on Refshaleøen island, which is between 15 and 35 minutes from Copenhagen's central station by public transit. The industrial-looking island was once a major shipyard that was dubbed "Little Siberia" because of the frigid temperatures there. Of course, the cold temperatures also make the area perfect for soaking in a hot tub, relaxing in a steamy sauna, or giving a healthy shock to your system by taking a cold plunge. The sauna at CopenHot also offers an excellent view of CopenHill, also known as Amager Bakke, an energy plant with a fascinatingly modern structure that is home to a man-made ski slope and recreation center. You can also see the buildings of Copenhagen off in the distance.