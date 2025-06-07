Mongolia's 'Gateway To The Gobi Desert' Is A Crowd-Free Tourist-Friendly Destination With Surreal Views

While Earth is full of countless beautiful beaches and awe-inspiring mountainous landscapes, dense forest treks, and snowy expanses, few places truly feel otherworldly. The Gobi Desert is one place that does — an enormous expanse of sandy dunes, rocky outcrops, and flat plains 1,000 miles long and 600 miles wide that stretches across southern Mongolia and northern China. It's easy to envision Mongolia's nomadic, horse-riding roots when gazing out across the desert, just as it's easy to sense the region's deep shamanic and Buddhist heritage. And in all of Mongolia, there's one town within close striking distance of the desert: Sainshand.

Sainshand isn't a ritzy, glitzy cityscape full of lush amenities, and that's precisely the point. It's as sparse as the desert is stark. It also provides the perfect access point to key Gobi spots like Khamariin Khiid Monastery and Shambala, reachable with a few days of itinerary. With a sparse population of 21,000 and nothing surrounding the town but hard sand, standing in Sainshand still feels like standing in the desert.

That's not to say that Sainshand is a miserable place to visit. It's a chance to get to know local people and local dishes in a genuine, down-to-earth way, stripped of chain hotels and big-name brands — you won't spot a single hint of overtourism anywhere. There are some recognizable pub, cafe, and fast food kinds of places, but if travelers go so far as to reach Sainshand, they'd be missing out if they didn't try local foods like buuz (steamed dumplings) or give Mongolian vodka or suutei tsai (milk tea) a shot.