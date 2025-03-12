How To Spot Signs Of Overtourism Before You Book

For frequent cruisers, exploring the world on a ship can't be beat. You get to wake up each day in a different port, wander around a new destination, only have to unpack once, and get meals and entertainment all for one set price. For detractors, who already know the unsettling reasons that they may want to avoid taking a cruise, a cruise is a form of purgatory. Whatever your opinion, one thing is certain — ships are getting bigger and bigger. Some cruise ships are now able to hold 7,000 passengers, and it would take less than three ships of this size to fill New York City's Madison Square Garden to capacity. Just let that mull over in your mind for a minute and you get a sense of how big some of these behemoths really are.

Imagine, just for a minute, all those passengers getting off at a port at the same time (and, admire the organization required of the cruise staff to do that smoothly, day-in, day-out). While not every ship is this large, many hold thousands of passengers, and a port that handles these kinds of floating cities will find its streets deluged by thronged masses on ship days. At such ports, local vendors set up stalls near where the vessels dock, and they tend to sell the same tourist junk — T-shirts, beer-can holders, cheap jewelry, keychains, mass-produced local crafts that are hawked as handmade, and so on. It is, for anyone that likes their travel low-impact and uncommercial, not a pretty sight, nor a pleasant experience. Furthermore, with so many people coming on shore to buy souvenirs, the opportunities for petty crime rise, making some places unsafe, like these dangerous Caribbean cruise ports. If you must visit a cruise port destination, do it outside the cruise season.