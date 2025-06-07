One Of South America's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods Has Totally Transformed Into An Artsy Tourist Mecca

Once plagued by extreme violence, drug trafficking, and social exclusion, Comuna 13 (also known as San Javier) is today a colorful hillside community of around 160,000 inhabitants. The comuna clings to a mountainside on the western edge of Medellín, Colombia, the Latin American country considered the best destination for learning Spanish. But how did one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in one of the most dangerous South American destinations transform into one of the city's most sought-after tourist attractions?

The story of Comuna 13 — one of the 16 communes in the city — begins in the late 1960s, when thousands of families from the nearby rural areas fled to the outskirts of the city in search of work and opportunities. Over time these informal settlements grew into a densely-populated neighborhood with little access to infrastructure and services. The rest is history: Isolation and an overall lack of state presence, combined with a strategic position along the narco-trafficking routes, proved a fertile ground for guerrillas and drug cartels, including Pablo Escobar's Cártel de Medellín. Throughout the 1980s and '90s, the area was so dangerous that tourists — and even locals — were explicitly warned to stay away. Surely not a place you'd have wanted to add to your bucket list.

Things started to change in 2002 with Operation Orión, a governmental attempt to eradicate rebel groups from the Comuna. According to official reports, three civilians died in the strike (as well as 10 rebels, two soldiers, and one police officer), though some argue that the actual death toll was much higher. This led to a true social and cultural revolution, with arts and grassroots activism as the main "weapons." The introduction of the iconic orange outdoor escalators, connecting the comuna to the city beneath, further contributed to its present fame as an art and creativity hub.