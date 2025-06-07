Samantha Brown Travels With These Unlikely Items, Essential To Her 'Non-Negotiable Morning Ritual'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel expert Samantha Brown has been giving us the best vacation tips for years, from where to visit to packing tips to why a scarf is the Swiss army knife of travel. If you hop in a car or on a plane even half as much as she does, you're likely away from home more than you'd like to be. That can mean missing a few creature comforts and familiar items, as well as shifting the habits that keep us grounded. However, Brown has a solution to this dilemma, which is to pack something that makes you feel that same sense of routine and comfort. In a video on her Instagram page, Brown tells us that she never goes anywhere without something she needs for what she calls her "non-negotiable morning ritual." Wherever she travels, she brings her porcelain teacup and a collapsible tea kettle to boil water, something she considers essential for making tea. You can watch the video below.

Having something that is familiar to you when you're traveling out of town can be really comforting. That's true whether you tend to get homesick or not. Sometimes, just having the same routine in the morning, whether it's tea from a porcelain teacup, a quick meditation on a travel yoga mat, or waking up to see your favorite teddy bear in the hotel bed with you can make you feel right at home, anywhere in the world.