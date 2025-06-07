The Overlooked Secret Vietnam Island Brimming With Tropical Paradise Vibes And Luxury Minus The Crowds
Known for being one of the cheapest tropical paradise destinations in the world, Vietnam invites more than its fair share of tourists to its shores all year round. This long, narrow Southeast Asian country hosts a wealth of cultural, culinary, and natural gems along its 1,025-mile stretch from north to south. But while the beaches of Thailand or the Philippines get more buzz, Vietnam, too, has pristine white-sand coastal swaths that rival those of its fellow Southeast Asian neighbors. While a majority of sun-seeking tourists flock to vacation on the gorgeous, affordable island of Phu Quoc, those in the know make the extra effort to visit Con Dao, a harder-to-get-to and often-overlooked archipelago that may very well be one of Vietnam's best-kept secrets.
Con Dao is made up of 16 islands that sit just off Vietnam's southern coast in the South China Sea. Though Con Dao is your destination, you are actually going to Con Son, the archipelago's largest island and the only one developed for residents and tourists (the other 15 islands remain uninhabited). Con Son is an intriguing blend of rustic island charm, a dark and ominous past, a biodiverse national park, and a smattering of hotels that add a touch of luxury to your stay, should you be ever so inclined to splurge.
Compared to Phu Quoc, getting to Con Dao needs more motivation: Flights to Con Dao are scarcer and therefore pricier, and accommodations and restaurants geared toward tourists are limited, though you'll be able to find something to suit your budget. Beaches and nature will draw you to its shores, but the island's unhurried rhythm and rustic appeal will make you want to stay longer.
Con Dao's natural beauty and dark past
Con Dao's biggest draw is its pristine beaches, which are delightfully devoid of tourist throngs. Beach worshippers should make a beeline to Dam Trau Beach on Con Son. Here, headlands shelter a golden crescent of sand where waves lap against the shore. Due to its proximity to Con Dao Airport, the occasional plane cuts across the blue expanse of sky, to the delight of beachgoers. A short walk from Dam Trau and equally picturesque is the Suoi Nong Beach, where mangroves, dense greenery, and marine landscape have managed to escape any commercial intrusions. Other notable beaches are the easily accessible palm tree-fringed An Hai Beach and the stunning Nhat Beach, which, for all its beauty, lacks any shade from the sun. A two-hour hike through the forest and along the rugged coastline will get you to the remote Dam Tre Bay, which is within designated national park territory and best for snorkeling and swimming, though the lack of lifeguards and strong currents requires extra caution.
The natural attractions of Con Son can be visited on foot via treks through the Con Dao National Park. You'll find a marvelous display of flora, fauna, and marine life endemic to the region. July through September is the breeding season for sea turtles. Tour guides can be booked if you want to see the sea turtles laying their eggs, or to assist in ushering the baby turtles to the sea afterwards. Entrance to the national park is $2.50 for adults.
Beginning during the French colonial rule in 1862 (and later during the Vietnam War), political and criminal convicts were sent to Con Son to be jailed and tortured in 11 prisons around the island, the biggest complex being the Phu Hai Prison. Known for its inhumane conditions and practices, the prisons ceased operations in 1975, but can still be visited as sobering reminders of the island's violent past.
Luxury accommodation and when to visit Con Dao
There are a number of boutique hotels and budget accommodations on Con Son, but you can also find a slice of luxury if this is what you're after. The Six Senses resort is the island's standout for its sustainable efforts and design, which nods to the region's traditional fishing villages. You can retire to sumptuous eco-friendly villas after a day of activities — you'll be spoiled for choice, from snorkeling or swimming in the resort's private beach to hikes, treks, water sports, and turtle hatchling release activities.
The weather in Con Dao generally hovers around 80 degrees Fahrenheit year-round. March to September usher in scorching hot weather, which is punctuated by occasional bouts of rainstorms. The waves and winds are relatively calmer during this period, making it the best time for swimming, snorkelling, or diving. It's slightly cooler from November to April, but the winds tend to pick up, and the waves as well.
For the adventurous, you can board a Con Dao Express ferry that departs from the mainland port in Vung Tau to Ben Dam, which will take three hours and 45 minutes. One thing to know before vacationing in Vietnam is that boat departures depend on the choppy seas and weather conditions, so be prepared for schedule setbacks. Flying in is more convenient, with daily flights from Ho Chi Minh City via Vietnam Airlines or Bamboo Airways landing in Con Son in an hour. There are also direct flights via the low-cost airline Vietjet from Hanoi, which gets you to the island in two hours and 10 minutes. Once on the island, it's easy to get around on foot, by taxi, bike, or motorbike.