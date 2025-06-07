The Overlooked Secret Vietnam Island Brimming With Tropical Paradise Vibes And Luxury Minus The Crowds

Known for being one of the cheapest tropical paradise destinations in the world, Vietnam invites more than its fair share of tourists to its shores all year round. This long, narrow Southeast Asian country hosts a wealth of cultural, culinary, and natural gems along its 1,025-mile stretch from north to south. But while the beaches of Thailand or the Philippines get more buzz, Vietnam, too, has pristine white-sand coastal swaths that rival those of its fellow Southeast Asian neighbors. While a majority of sun-seeking tourists flock to vacation on the gorgeous, affordable island of Phu Quoc, those in the know make the extra effort to visit Con Dao, a harder-to-get-to and often-overlooked archipelago that may very well be one of Vietnam's best-kept secrets.

Con Dao is made up of 16 islands that sit just off Vietnam's southern coast in the South China Sea. Though Con Dao is your destination, you are actually going to Con Son, the archipelago's largest island and the only one developed for residents and tourists (the other 15 islands remain uninhabited). Con Son is an intriguing blend of rustic island charm, a dark and ominous past, a biodiverse national park, and a smattering of hotels that add a touch of luxury to your stay, should you be ever so inclined to splurge.

Compared to Phu Quoc, getting to Con Dao needs more motivation: Flights to Con Dao are scarcer and therefore pricier, and accommodations and restaurants geared toward tourists are limited, though you'll be able to find something to suit your budget. Beaches and nature will draw you to its shores, but the island's unhurried rhythm and rustic appeal will make you want to stay longer.