Crucial Details Every Tourist Should Know Before A Vacation To Vietnam

Vietnam has experienced something of a tourist boom in recent years, even claiming the No. 3 spot among Southeast Asia's most-visited countries in 2024. The debut of non-stop flights from the U.S., high-profile hotel openings, and less strict visa requirements have no doubt contributed to this uptick in travelers. However, Vietnam's abundance of natural beauty and unique cultural offerings remains its central draw. To that end, Islands writers and seasoned travelers Barry Peacock and Sky Ariella have used their first-hand experiences to offer key tips designed to ensure you get the most out of your Vietnam vacation.

Barry: I first arrived in Vietnam back in 2005, and since then I have been in and out of the country like a yo-yo, both living in various parts and traveling throughout extensively. Altogether, I've spent at least seven years in the country, including the entire pandemic on the wonderful and welcoming island of Phú Quốc. I believe that it's the people of Vietnam that make this country the joy that it is, though the sights and sounds are some of the most unique you'll likely experience. That said, travel can be difficult, especially for newcomers, so I've highlighted important things you should know before arrival.

Sky: Between the gorgeous surroundings, the superb culinary scene, and the cherry-on-top of affordability, I quickly fell in love with Vietnam after spending more than a month exploring it from top to bottom on my own. I found myself traversing the northern Hà Giang region, wandering the colorful streets of Hội An, and praying for my life while crossing the motorbike-ridden streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Drawing on my knowledge of female solo travel in the country, I helped devise this list to better prepare vacationers before they set off for Vietnam.