Crucial Details Every Tourist Should Know Before A Vacation To Vietnam
Vietnam has experienced something of a tourist boom in recent years, even claiming the No. 3 spot among Southeast Asia's most-visited countries in 2024. The debut of non-stop flights from the U.S., high-profile hotel openings, and less strict visa requirements have no doubt contributed to this uptick in travelers. However, Vietnam's abundance of natural beauty and unique cultural offerings remains its central draw. To that end, Islands writers and seasoned travelers Barry Peacock and Sky Ariella have used their first-hand experiences to offer key tips designed to ensure you get the most out of your Vietnam vacation.
Barry: I first arrived in Vietnam back in 2005, and since then I have been in and out of the country like a yo-yo, both living in various parts and traveling throughout extensively. Altogether, I've spent at least seven years in the country, including the entire pandemic on the wonderful and welcoming island of Phú Quốc. I believe that it's the people of Vietnam that make this country the joy that it is, though the sights and sounds are some of the most unique you'll likely experience. That said, travel can be difficult, especially for newcomers, so I've highlighted important things you should know before arrival.
Sky: Between the gorgeous surroundings, the superb culinary scene, and the cherry-on-top of affordability, I quickly fell in love with Vietnam after spending more than a month exploring it from top to bottom on my own. I found myself traversing the northern Hà Giang region, wandering the colorful streets of Hội An, and praying for my life while crossing the motorbike-ridden streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Drawing on my knowledge of female solo travel in the country, I helped devise this list to better prepare vacationers before they set off for Vietnam.
Road safety is paramount
Barry: Be it Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, the first thing that hits you when arriving in a Vietnamese city is the traffic. It is chaos. And it's dangerous, too. The sooner you learn to cross like a local, the sooner you can start enjoying your vacation. That first crossing is undoubtedly the most daunting. However, move at a consistent, steady pace, and you'll make it to the other side in one piece. Steady movements help drivers anticipate your path. But they won't anticipate sudden stops or running, and they certainly won't appreciate backtracking.
When bigger vehicles approach, wait for them to pass. However, scooters make up the majority of traffic, and when there are scores of them revving their engines at traffic lights, it can be intimidating. But cross you must, and even when you're taking that step out at lights or other designated areas, maintain caution, as drivers don't always respect the rules. Always look both ways, even when crossing a one-way street. And, while we're at it, you should also keep your eyes peeled for scooters, even if you're walking on the sidewalk. If you feel too nervous when crossing the street in Vietnam, find a local and follow their movements until you get the hang of it.
Use Grab to find reputable taxis for the best price
Sky: Many people instinctively move to flag down a random taxi or even call an Uber to get around Vietnam. However, I recommend downloading an app called Grab instead. This is basically the equivalent of Uber in Southeast Asia. You can use Grab to source various types of rides (from motorbikes to private cars), order food from hundreds of locations, buy groceries, send packages, and even earn rewards.
Most importantly for female solo travelers, Grab provides a reliable method of transportation to most places in Vietnam. I relied heavily on Grab because it felt like the safest and most efficient method of exploring. I still urge anyone using it to employ smart taxi senses. Keep an eye on the map, don't let a driver cancel the route for any reason, and check the license plate to ensure you're getting into the right car. As long as you stay aware, Grab can make your entire trip to Vietnam much easier.
Beware of scams in tourist areas
Barry: Like anywhere, tourist hotspots tend to attract unsavory characters in Vietnam. The country has its fair share of scams, although this has improved considerably since I first arrived. Back then, a taxi driver took me from the airport to what I thought was my hotel. It took me a couple of days to realize that I had actually been taken to an inferior hotel with the same name and logo as the one I had booked. If that wasn't enough, Sinh Cafe was the most well-known place to book tours. So, you can imagine my surprise when I discovered one on just about every street in Hanoi's Old Quarter. These ubiquitous Sinh Cafes were, in fact, mostly imposters, and I don't think I ever found the original.
Practices like this still happen in Vietnam, but there are other scams to keep an eye out for. If you want to hire a motorbike, check it thoroughly for damage, or you may be asked to pay for it upon return. Never leave your passport as security, and ensure you have a Vietnamese driving permit if you don't want to pay a 'fee' to police who will likely stop you at traffic lights. Other scams include 500,000 VND ($19) notes being switched for 20,000 VND ($0.75), as they are the same color. Taxi scams are not uncommon, too. To avoid these, it pays to download the Grab app Sky recommended, while it's also advisable to buy train and flight tickets from official sources.
Splurge for a private room as a solo female traveler
Sky: I grew up in New York, where you'll struggle to find even a bad hotel covered in red flags for less than $150 per night. In Vietnam, that amount could get you a comfortable bed in a hostel dorm for a month. One of the welcoming, cozy hostels I stayed at in Hanoi served a delicious free breakfast spread, had rooftop access, and even offered a free happy hour keg. The rate for all those amenities was just $4 per night. These days, it's still possible to find dozens of Vietnam hostel options between $6 to $10 per night on HostelWorld.
Hostels are a great way to meet fellow travelers, but you can still do that and opt for a private room without breaking the bank. The average price of a private room at a Vietnamese hostel is around $11 per night, according to data from Budget Your Trip. This seems accurate, as the highly-rated Khai Homestay has private options available for €13 per night ($14.55). That's still incredibly affordable without the added risk of sleeping in a room with a bunch of strangers.
If you're on a really tight budget, at least go for an all-female dorm when you have the chance. These are often close to the same price as a mixed dorm and can greatly put your mind at ease. Another smart move is carefully reading a stay's reviews to ensure that you're committing to a safe, well-loved accommodation.
Be respectful in temples
Barry: One of the first things I remember when I arrived in Vietnam was being given a ticking off for pointing my foot at a Buddha statue. I learned my lesson quickly and, unwilling to find myself in that position again, decided to discover more ways to remain respectful in a Vietnamese temple. The number one rule is to wear modest clothing. Cover your shoulders and knees. Tight, revealing attire is a definite no-no, and before entering the temple, you should also remove your shoes. Socks are generally okay, but any other footwear must be left outside. It's also polite to remove hats and sunglasses, and speak softly and avoid laughing out loud once inside.
It's bad form to touch any religious artifacts, and you certainly shouldn't be chowing down on a bánh mì sandwich or puffing on a vape. Avoid being overly affectionate with your significant other while in a sacred area, too. And while this is a general rule for this conservative country, even holding hands in a temple might offend. Other guidelines to keep in mind include greeting monks and nuns respectfully with a slight bow of the head and a smile and walking around sacred objects like altars and shrines in a clockwise fashion.
Take off your shoes inside homes, places of worship, and sleeper buses
Sky: The food, attractions, and cultural norms of Vietnam can be a bit of a shock to the system. For someone who has never explored the region before, there are many things you'd never think about that could be seen as rude or off-putting. A major area of consideration is shoes.
As Barry pointed out, there are a few etiquette rules for visiting temples and homes in Vietnam, but one of the most paramount is to always remove your shoes before entering. Even most of the Vietnamese sleeper buses I took gave passengers a plastic bag for taking off their shoes and a pair of slippers before they walked through the vehicle.
Throughout the country, this act is seen as a crucial sign of respect. It's basically a way of saying "I understand that this is a treasured place" and has been a practice for generations. So, you really want to honor that custom as a guest in Vietnam. Since this is such a common expectation, ask your accommodations when you arrive if they'd prefer you to take your shoes off inside.
Be mindful and save face
Barry: You may not notice the face-saving culture of Vietnam immediately, but it is everywhere, from the way people speak to how they handle confrontation. If something is wrong, you shouldn't brashly call it out or put someone on the spot. Embarrassing, correcting, or showing someone up can have a deep, negative effect. If something doesn't meet your standards, ease into any criticism or don't mention it at all.
For example, if you're in Hội An and not happy with the stitching on your new tailor-made shirt, embarrassing the tailor in front of staff or customers with complaints will cause a loss of face. Softening any criticism with a positive before quietly pointing out the problem goes a long way. Something like, "I really like the fabric, but I was hoping for a slightly looser fit," lets you say your piece without creating an awkward situation.
Modesty also matters. If someone gives you a compliment, don't gush; just brush it off. It's less about false humility and more about not making a scene. If saving face confuses you, the best thing to do is stay polite, keep things smooth, and don't make anyone look bad.
One-of-a-kind custom-tailored outfits make wonderful souvenirs
Sky: Out of the many souvenirs tourists can take home from Vietnam, I think one of the best and most unique is getting a suit tailored for you. Like many foreigners, I didn't know this was a thing until I started hearing about it from other travelers. This has actually been a popular local activity for visitors since the 18th century.
Today it's still possible to get a completely custom suit made on your trip for just a few hundred dollars, and then you can have it shipped back to your home country. If a full suit isn't quite your style, there are several other options to choose from, including dresses and shirts. Travelers can find talented tailors all over the country, though Hội An is the hotspot for this specialty. There are hundreds of tailor shops in this city alone, and one of the most beloved is Ny Central Tailor.
Bargain with a smile
Barry: When browsing markets, street stalls, and small independent shops, bargaining is expected. However, aggressive haggling where you squabble over a few cents is uncalled for and unnecessary. Sure, the seller is going to quote you an inflated price to begin with, but it's not because they think you're stupid; it's just part of the game. You can counter the inflated asking price by immediately offering 50% of the amount. If you're embarrassed, as some Westerners get when haggling, politely justify your counteroffer by saying something like, "I saw this cheaper over there."
Stay calm: If you don't look like you're desperate to buy the product, they may even offer a more realistic starting price. However, it's essential to disagree with a smile. Haggling should be good-natured, and both parties should be satisfied with the final price. If you feel you're not getting anywhere, simply walk away. Maintain that smile, and if the price you were asking for was realistic, they'll always call you back. If they don't, you'll at least know you didn't offer enough. Either that, or you bargained too hard and the seller no longer wants to do business.
Learn to properly pronounce a few key Vietnamese phrases
Sky: While you're not going to become fluent in Vietnamese overnight, it is respectful and shrewd to familiarize yourself with expressions that could help you in a pinch. When planning a trip to Vietnam, it's extra important to start practicing early because you'll need to get the pronunciation just right if you want a fighting chance of being understood.
In Vietnamese, it's way easier to make a slip of the tongue that totally jumbles the meaning of what you're trying to say than it is in English. That's why I urge you to really master a few important phrases that you will likely use on your vacation. I'd start with: "Hello, how are you?", "Thank you", "Do you speak English?", and "Bathroom?"
It seems simple, but knowing how to properly articulate these idioms could genuinely save you from a sticky situation when you're traveling in Vietnam — particularly if you're alone like I was. When you don't have the right words to express yourself, lean on Google Translate to overcome the language barrier. While its accuracy may only fall between 55% to 94%, it can convey the basic meaning in most cases.
Eat like royalty
Barry: Vietnamese food is legendary. It's also incredibly healthy and ridiculously cheap. The street food in Ho Chi Minh City is affordable and spectacular, while there is an abundance of nom-nom dishes on offer in Hanoi. The capital city is easily one of the best destinations in Asia for foodies, but don't think you've conquered its culinary delights after having a pho or bánh mì; there are a rumored 498 national dishes for you to try. Vietnamese food is light, fresh, and everywhere, and you can eat it sitting on tiny plastic stools by the roadside or in Michelin-starred restaurants.
Each region does its own thing: Hanoi's dishes are salty and delicious, central Vietnam leans on the spicy and sweet, while the south brings a richer cuisine with coconut and sugar. Breakfast might be pho with beef brisket and lashings of herbs. Lunch could be cơm tấm, which is rice with grilled pork, pickled vegetables, and a fried egg. Dinner is often hot pot or pancakes stuffed with bean sprouts, pork, and shrimp (bánh xèo). Then there's the coffee. Just try every type on offer. You might struggle to find a cappuccino, but Vietnamese coffee is legendary.
Mine apps and social media groups for travel advice
Sky: Some of the most precious insights I procured about Vietnam came directly from the vaults of fellow travelers. The catch is that you have to learn these things on the ground in real time, so it can feel difficult to fully prepare. If that resonates, consider using social media to your advantage. There are millions of active groups on Facebook, with many dedicated to topics like visiting Vietnam or traveling alone as a woman. Both the Vietnam Travel Guide group and Solo Women Travelers group that only accepts women can be valuable resources.
A key caveat: I don't recommend meeting people from these groups in person, as you never really know anyone through the veil of the internet. Still, these types of forums with real, unbiased travelers can provide helpful advice for a Vietnam trip. I've unearthed a few nuggets of gold in these groups. If Facebook is a little too outdated for your liking, you can find similar informative communities by searching hashtags on TikTok or joining apps for solo travelers like Travello.
Don't try to squeeze in too much
Barry: Vietnam may be pretty small compared to the U.S. or Canada, but the number of worthy sights packed into this incredible country is high. If you only have two weeks, or even three weeks to one month, pick a region, either the north or the south, and explore it fully. If you have longer, you can see much more of this fascinating place. Backpackers, for example, will want at least two months to really scratch the surface.
In the north alone you have the capital of Hanoi. From there, there's the mountainous regions around Sapa and the natural wonders of Hạ Long Bay and Ninh Binh with their spectacular limestone karsts. Motorbike enthusiasts won't want to miss a ride around the Ha Giang loop, while you can get off the beaten path at Ba Bể National Park.
In the south, you have the ancient capital of Huế and Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. The latter's incredible cave systems make it one of Asia's best lesser-known destinations. You can ride the Hai Van Pass for more incredible scenery, then visit the charming, ancient town of Hội An and the beach city of Danang. Heading further south takes you to the chaos of Ho Chi Minh City, and the chance to explore the Mekong Delta. From there you can travel to some wonderful islands, including Phú Quốc, one of Southeast Asia's best islands, or the lesser-known Côn Đảo.