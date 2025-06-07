Knowing This Number Could Be The Difference Between A Quick Or Slow Experience With TSA PreCheck

It's a good idea to put your Known Traveler Number — which can be nine or 10 digits (numbers and/or letters) long — into each of your frequent flier profiles. It can be used with over 100 airlines, so it may take some time to get set up, but then you won't have to worry about forgetting to enter it when you book a flight. However, if you don't know it, there are ways to find it. You can log onto the TSA's Trusted Traveler Programs website if you can't remember. That site also has all the programs you can get PreCheck through, like Idemia, a biometric security company, or Clear, for instance. You may also get an ID card, where you can find the number on the back of the card in the upper-left corner. However, showing the card alone won't get you into the line.

If your PreCheck status isn't on your boarding pass and you're at the airport, having access to this number allows you to add it online, when you check in, or at the ticket counter. It's a good idea to keep it in a password-protected folder that you email to yourself. In addition, if you're a member of programs like Nexus, which streamlines arrival between the United States and Canada, or Sentri, which does the same between the U.S. and Mexico, you may have TSA PreCheck as a part of that, though it's not guaranteed. It's worth checking to make sure. Finally, Global Entry includes TSA PreCheck as well, so if you're flying domestically, make sure to use that KTN when making reservations.