Knowing This Number Could Be The Difference Between A Quick Or Slow Experience With TSA PreCheck
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck has allowed a lot of travelers to move through the airport faster. You get to go through a separate security line, keep your liquids and electronics in your bag rather than taking them out, and leave your shoes, light jackets, and belts on. The TSA estimates that 99% of passengers enrolled in the program go through the line in 10 minutes or less, and you may even be able to get TSA PreCheck for free through your credit card or loyalty program. However, there is a number you have to have handy or else your experience could be a lot slower: your Known Traveler Number (KTN). If you have TSA PreCheck, you have one of these, and you'll need it when you book your flight.
When you're making a plane reservation, you have to put this number into the KTN field so your TSA PreCheck status is added to your boarding pass. If you don't have it on there, you aren't going to be allowed in the special line at security. It's important to have access to this number, just in case you forget until you're at the airport.
Finding your Known Traveler Number if you have TSA PreCheck
It's a good idea to put your Known Traveler Number — which can be nine or 10 digits (numbers and/or letters) long — into each of your frequent flier profiles. It can be used with over 100 airlines, so it may take some time to get set up, but then you won't have to worry about forgetting to enter it when you book a flight. However, if you don't know it, there are ways to find it. You can log onto the TSA's Trusted Traveler Programs website if you can't remember. That site also has all the programs you can get PreCheck through, like Idemia, a biometric security company, or Clear, for instance. You may also get an ID card, where you can find the number on the back of the card in the upper-left corner. However, showing the card alone won't get you into the line.
If your PreCheck status isn't on your boarding pass and you're at the airport, having access to this number allows you to add it online, when you check in, or at the ticket counter. It's a good idea to keep it in a password-protected folder that you email to yourself. In addition, if you're a member of programs like Nexus, which streamlines arrival between the United States and Canada, or Sentri, which does the same between the U.S. and Mexico, you may have TSA PreCheck as a part of that, though it's not guaranteed. It's worth checking to make sure. Finally, Global Entry includes TSA PreCheck as well, so if you're flying domestically, make sure to use that KTN when making reservations.