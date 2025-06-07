Neighboring Peru Is A Wildly Underrated Mountainous South American Country With Incredible Markets And Nature

Visitors will want to prepare for altitude sickness when visiting the world's steepest capital city. At nearly 12,000 feet above sea level, La Paz, Bolivia, may have some travelers craving oxygen, but for the intrepid, the heights promise more rewards than detriments. La Paz is located at the foot of Illimani, the second-tallest mountain in Bolivia. The ever-present peaks are just an introduction to a country that's packed with awe-inspiring nature.

Lots of travelers have visited Peru, but just next door, wildly underrated Bolivia offers its own unique assets, including incredible markets. The first stop on any list should be the Witch Market. The shopping destination is notorious for its unusual wares, including more than its fair share of mummified animals, among them fuzzy llama fetuses. Whether you're seeking a memento mori or believe that one of the dark-hat-sporting witches there can help you attract a partner or protect you on your journey, it's one of Bolivia's most sought-after dark tourism destinations (alongside the active mine site of Potosí).

For travelers who are easily spooked, it's probably better to focus instead on Bolivia's cuisine. That's best achieved at multi-level Mercado Lanza in La Paz. It's the location of Doña Elvira Goita's Choripan, a sandwich made with crusty bread stuffed with chorizo, cheese, fresh vegetables, and pickles, finished with a fiery salsa called llajua. In Bolivia's other, legal capital of Sucre, don't miss the gigantic Central Market and its stalls selling salteñas. The brothy, stew-filled pockets fall somewhere between a beefy empanada, a pot pie, and a soup dumpling. As compelling as they are, it's difficult to understand why it's hard to find them outside of Bolivia.