One Of The World's Most Outrageous Landscapes Is This Lunar Rock Valley In Bolivia

Unearthly landscapes litter Bolivia's Andean plateau several thousand feet above most of the rest of the world. With rose-hued lakes, jagged mountain ranges, and sky-mirroring salt flats, the small landlocked South American nation is lauded as having some of the world's most beautiful destinations. The Moon Valley is a wonder that attracts few crowds, offering a labyrinth of spindling rock with wooden bridges for travelers to traverse. While Chile's Valle de la Luna gets most of the attention, its neighboring country's natural, otherworldly landscape often goes unnoticed.

An excursion to the salty plains of Salar de Uyuni may already be at the top of your ultimate bucket list for a vacation to South America, but the carved red canyons and spiraling rocks of the Moon Valley should be included, too. Just a short 6-mile journey from the capital of La Paz, the lunar landscapes are an easy add-on to any Bolivian adventure. Accessing the city itself is a little trickier. Direct flights run from Miami, but journeys from any other U.S. city to La Paz will involve a layover.