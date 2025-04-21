An Active Mine Site Is The Main Tourist Attraction In This Dark Tourism Destination In Bolivia

At its 16th and 17th century zenith, Potosí, Bolivia was one of the richest cities on earth. Its population outstripped Europe's imperial capitals, ten times the size of Boston when the first British colonies in North America were beginning to flourish. These new residents arrived with greedy eyes turned to the Cerro Rico, the vast mountain that crowns the Potosí skyline.

Streams of silver once ran across the surface of the Cerro Rico like a web of veins across a chest, a complex undercurrent of unfathomable wealth. Thousands of mining tunnels were burrowed into its rust-colored crag, with treasure hunters plundering its depths for their slice of its exorbitant wealth. Supplying 60% of all the world's silver in its richest age, it was said its innards could build a bridge of solid silver from Bolivia to Madrid. The city's ostentatious colonial shield read: "I am rich Potosí, treasure of the world, king of the mountains, envy of kings."

The Spanish colonialists built 36 resplendent churches in the vertiginous city. Alongside once grandiose homes and sweeping plazas, they are all that remain of Potosí's splendorous past. Travelers in the Bolivian city today will find a deprived city, ravaged by the greed of its colonial predecessors. It's one of the poorest regions in the second most poverty-stricken country in all of South America.

Another thing that tourists will find is travel companies touting tours into the depths of the mines. These excursions include activities like chucking dynamite into a site that swallowed some 8 million souls — enslaved Africans and Indigenous Bolivians forced laborers. And visiting the workers still suffering in heinous conditions, resigned to reaping the last of the dregs from "the mountain that eats men." It's a harrowing place tourists love to visit — but should they?