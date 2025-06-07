Why You Should Never Share A Photo Of Your Boarding Pass On Social Media

Sometimes, we just can't help it. We're so excited for that once-in-a-lifetime dream vacation that we snap a photo of our boarding pass and passport at the airport and post it online. While the vast majority of likes and comments are from family and friends, influencers and users with public profiles may have no idea who sees their posts. Most of us wouldn't knowingly give random strangers unfettered access to our personal lives and identities; however, posting a photo of your boarding pass on social media can do just that, even if it is unintentional.

In addition to your name, flight number, and seat assignment, your boarding pass has plenty of breadcrumbs that malicious actors can follow to find out more about who you are, from secret codes like S/O and SPTC, or how many airline miles they could steal. In 2004, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) largely standardized boarding passes across the aviation industry by using a 2D barcode. These barcode boarding passes (BCBP), used by over 180 airports worldwide, make the entire airport rigamarole, from checking in online to boarding your flight, much more efficient. However, the standardized system means that criminals and bad actors can access a treasure trove of your personal information with a clear shot of the bar code or your six-digit confirmation number. Since most major airlines have little security when a passenger manages their flight online, anyone who has your name, confirmation number, QR code, or barcode can gain access to your personal information in the airline's system. After a few clicks and keystrokes, a hacker can disrupt your flight or, even worse, steal your identity.