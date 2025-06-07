Situated Between Sydney And Melbourne Is Australia's Coastal Park Where Stunning Beaches Await

Picture this: expansive sandy beaches that unfurl along a bay of rustic heathlands speckled with colorful banksia wildflowers, buoyed at both ends by craggy rock formations shaped by the Bass Strait's rowdy waves. The remote, rugged Cape Conran Coastal Park on Australia's southeastern Gippsland coast lies on one of the longest, continuous spans of beaches in the world, stunning with its unspoiled nature, captivating for the bounty of sea and land adventures it holds, and a far cry from Australia's more conventional top island and coastal getaways. Situated almost right in the middle between Sydney and Melbourne, Cape Conran can feel like a far-flung respite from the country's two largest and most populous metropolises. The only way to get there is by car, either five hours from Downtown Melbourne or seven hours from Sydney's trendy inner-city neighborhoods. Cruising along the coast, add on an hour or two to the drive from either city.

This inaccessibility is exactly why Cape Conran is an attractive, wild haven where breathtaking sea vistas and pristine seashores await, and native wildlife outnumber people. On serene and scenic walks along guided trails, you'll encounter wallabies, wombats, kangaroos, echidnas, lace monitors (Victoria state's largest lizards), southern brown bandicoot marsupials, long-nosed potoroos, New Holland honeyeater birds, and white-bellied sea eagles, denizens native to southern Australia. From May to October, watch the magnificent annual migrations of humpback whales and southern right whales, and throughout the year, catch dolphins cresting the currents and fur seals basking on rocks and reefs.

Between wildlife spotting, take a moment to breathe in the history of this coast. Part of the Australian land first spotted by Captain James Cook, the great naval explorer who mapped the country's eastern seaboard, Cape Conran is also traditional Aboriginal country and holds major spiritual significance as an ancient sacred meeting place.