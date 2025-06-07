One Thing Rick Steves Recommends To Find A Memorable Meal In Europe (And It's Not Reviews Or Michelin Stars)

So, how do you know you've stumbled on one of these under-the-radar spots? There are a few subtle signs. For starters, the menu typically isn't overpriced. You're sure to find pricier items in Barcelona near La Sagrada Familia than you would at the local cafetería 20 minutes away from the iconic landmark. These are the types of places where you'll find locals with a cerveza and an espresso at 10 a.m.

Steves says to look out for handwritten menus in the native language. Using Barcelona as an example, these would be places handwritten in Catalan rather than Spanish or English. These spots usually serve a smaller, rotating menu based on what's fresh that day, not a laminated list of 100 options. Why? Because, as Steves mentions, their priority is serving regulars, not tourists passing through.

Timing matters, too. Steves notes that eating like a local often means syncing up with local meal times, and in much of Europe, that's later than you might be used to. If you walk by and the place is full of people chatting and lingering over lunch or dinner, take it as a nod in the right direction. Even Reddit users agree; one travel hack thread recommends asking taxi drivers where they eat or looking to see where construction workers line up for lunch. Those long lines mean good food at honest prices.