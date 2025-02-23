A Foodie Paradise City In Spain Is Home To The World's Most Famous Cheesecake And 20 Michelin Stars

Spanish cuisine is so much more than tapas — it's as visionary as it is delicious. The country ranks highly on the wishlists of traveling foodies seeking out the legendary (but now closed) El Bulli, a pioneering restaurant in molecular gastronomy, or the world's oldest restaurant in Madrid. However, San Sebastián is one city in particular that has stood out among the rest as a beacon of tastiness.

Nestled within Spain's Basque Country, San Sebastián has more Michelin stars per capita than any other city in the country. At the time of this writing, Michelin has awarded the city with 20 Michelin stars across 12 restaurants, but you don't need to spend a lot of money to eat well here. Along with having the loveliest stretch of golden sand in Europe, per Rick Steves, the city's glittering world-class food reputation also represents the Basque culture's culinary history.

Even if you don't have a Michelin-level food budget, San Sebastián is one of the best cities in the world for foodies. Between the famous creaminess of burnt Basque cheesecake and the delectable fun of hopping from one pintxo bar to another, here's what you need to know if you're going to San Sebastián.