The Best Florida Beach For 2025 Is A Pristine Tropical Gem On The Gulf's Paradise Coast
The time has come again for the one and only Dr. Beach to inflate our bucket lists and give us yet another list of lovely sand beaches we simply must visit. For 2025, the top honor went to Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York. But, as is usually the case, Florida also had an appointment with the doctor, and its health looks pretty good — at least at two of its best beaches. Landing in the number four spot on the good doctor's list is the spectacular beach at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park near Naples, Florida.
In particular, the world-renowned PhD of sand and sun has diagnosed Delnor-Wiggins with an acute case of "beautiful white sand beaches and crystal-clear Gulf waters." He goes on to say to prescribe "swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding, shelling, and fishing" as the best activities to enjoy the place and to keep your eyes out for an abundance of wildlife in the area, like "bald eagles, ospreys, and manatees."
Located on Florida's southwest coast near the chic and ritzy seaside city of Naples, Wiggins Pass is indeed a beautiful spot. However, one pleasant surprise for anyone visiting the area is just how many gorgeous beaches this part of the world boasts. Nearly every town between Fort Myers and Naples is a Gulf Coast village full of outdoor bliss.
Wiggins Pass Beach, one of the best
The obvious draw to visiting this state park is the stunning beach. It's a lovely spot to swim, picnic, or just lounge under the sun on the gleaming white sand. The beach within the park is more than a mile long, providing ample space to stroll along the clear Gulf water and search for seashells and other treasures. If you decide to cool off, you should know that swimming is allowed along most of the beach but is prohibited around Wiggins Pass, where dangerous tidal currents are present.
Delnor-Wiggins was hit hard by storms during the 2024 hurricane season and has only recently reopened to the public. There are still some closed areas inside the park, so be sure to follow all directions and stay out of these areas. At the time of publication, the park is using temporary restrooms and has no drinking water available. The boat ramp and two of the four parking areas are presently open.
Wiggins Pass also has one of the easiest beaches to access, thanks to Park Drive, which parallels the beach and lets you park near the best beach spots. Besides its spectacular beach, the park is home to a boat ramp that provides access to both the Gulf and the winding mangrove creeks and Wild Turkey Bay inside the park. The area is an estuary of the Cocohatchee River, and it's a great spot for paddling. Fishing is also permitted in the park but outside the swimming area along the beach.
Experiencing Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park for yourself
Delnor-Wiggins is located in North Naples at the end of Bluebill Avenue, also known as 111th Avenue North, about 30 minutes north of downtown at Exit 111, Immokalee Road, off I-75. The park is open every day from 8 a.m. to sundown, and the entry fee is $6 per vehicle. When the parking area fills, the park temporarily closes. However, pedestrians and cyclists are still permitted to enter. There is also a county shuttle, the Paradise Beach Trolley, that will transport you from the Conner Parking Lot, located half a mile east on Bluebill Avenue.
If you're already searching for cheap flights, you'll want to fly into Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. It's approximately 40 minutes north of the park by car and has flights from over 70 locations. There are also plenty of places to stay in the area, with the Naples and Fort Myers areas being major holiday destinations, especially during winter. Naples' LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort is a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner, boasting a 4.5-star rating. It's on the beach and less than a mile south of the park entrance.
When planning your trip to visit Naples, you'll want to ensure the weather is right for the optimal experience. Like most of South Florida, summers are hot and humid. The best beach weather is found during spring and fall, particularly April, May, and October, according to Weather Spark. During this time, you can expect water temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit and air temperatures in the mid-80s.