The Best Florida Beach For 2025 Is A Pristine Tropical Gem On The Gulf's Paradise Coast

The time has come again for the one and only Dr. Beach to inflate our bucket lists and give us yet another list of lovely sand beaches we simply must visit. For 2025, the top honor went to Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York. But, as is usually the case, Florida also had an appointment with the doctor, and its health looks pretty good — at least at two of its best beaches. Landing in the number four spot on the good doctor's list is the spectacular beach at Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park near Naples, Florida.

In particular, the world-renowned PhD of sand and sun has diagnosed Delnor-Wiggins with an acute case of "beautiful white sand beaches and crystal-clear Gulf waters." He goes on to say to prescribe "swimming, snorkeling, paddleboarding, shelling, and fishing" as the best activities to enjoy the place and to keep your eyes out for an abundance of wildlife in the area, like "bald eagles, ospreys, and manatees."

Located on Florida's southwest coast near the chic and ritzy seaside city of Naples, Wiggins Pass is indeed a beautiful spot. However, one pleasant surprise for anyone visiting the area is just how many gorgeous beaches this part of the world boasts. Nearly every town between Fort Myers and Naples is a Gulf Coast village full of outdoor bliss.