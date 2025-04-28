This Seaside Florida City Has A Ritzy Downtown With High-End Shops And Eateries Just Steps From The Gulf

While Fifth Avenue steals a lot of the spotlight, locals know to venture a little closer to the Gulf to check out Third Avenue South, a more understated but equally luxurious shopping and dining hub just a few blocks away. Third Avenue South is flanked by fountains along the sidewalks next to beautiful flower beds and landscaping akin to a movie set. Shops like Sara Campbell and Eileen Fisher feature women's designs and fashion to fit the Naples vibe, while John Craig Clothier is a destination for timeless menswear and suits.

Though Naples can be described as posh, the social centerpiece of Third Avenue South has to be the more casual Tommy Bahama's. This locale is uniquely both an outfitter for the brand's apparel and a buzzy, award-winning restaurant that's been in operation since 1995 that opens up to the street. They're known for their coconut shrimp, inventive cocktails and outdoor patio vibes that mimic the restaurant and culture hub of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. You might even spot a celebrity at lunch or possibly headed towards the pier for a day at the beach.

The Naples pier and coastline helps showcase a stunning strip of over 10 miles of unfettered powdery white sand beach along the Gulf Coast. Just three blocks away from Third Avenue South you can set up beside the water for the day, and there's plenty to look out for. Pelicans and seagulls swoop the grounds and there's a good chance of spotting a dolphin or even a rare Florida manatee near the shores. Though parking is limited for the beach, it's conveniently walking distance to Downtown, making it a great way to cap a day in Southwest Florida. As the sun falls below the horizon over the Gulf waters, the beauty of Naples glows to a bright orange.