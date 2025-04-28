This Seaside Florida City Has A Ritzy Downtown With High-End Shops And Eateries Just Steps From The Gulf
Sitting south of Fort Myers, Florida and just north of the Everglades National Park, the city of Naples is a crown jewel that attracts visitors, snowbirds, and full-time residents to a slice of paradise. Naples rests on Flordia's Gulf Coast, a place riddled with walkable beach cities along interstate 41, known historically as the Tamiami Trail, that first connected Tampa to Miami. In Naples you'll find bodacious mansions, an expansive beach and boating community, and a downtown that is right out of a glamorous movie script.
Strolling through the boutique and beach shops of Fifth Avenue or dining at a trendy open-air restaurant on Third Avenue South takes visitors back to an old world Florida that drips with elegance and luxury in a vibrant, tropical setting. There's lots of reasons why celebrities and the richest of the richest like to call Naples home, as the location and proximity to the Gulf waters and some of the nicest views in Florida are undeniable. Here in Downtown Naples, visitors can grab a taste of Florida elegance by checking its most posh neighborhoods.
Old Naples is the embodiment of Florida luxury along the Gulf shores
The Downtown part of Naples that is now known to locals as "Old Naples" has roots dating back to the Calusa Indians that first settled there, but it wasn't until the late 19th century that modern Naples was founded by Walter N. Haldeman and General John Stuart. Naples began with the development of a single hotel and the original Naples Pier. One of the hallmarks of Naples is its exquisite architecture and the curb appeal of its buildings, which began to take shape in the late 20th century. Naples got its name in part for having beauty that surpassed the bay of Naples in Italy, a destination that Rick Steeves has an interesting opinion on. The European influence shows in the community, as Mediterranean white stucco and Spanish style designs all help make Downtown Naples pop for residents and visitors.
A Downtown Naples visit commonly starts with a jaunt down the famous Fifth Avenue, where you'll often see vintage cars on parade as the wind breezes against the palm trees that flank the street. Fifth Avenue is filled with art galleries and boutiques that match the Old Florida charm of the area. There are familiar beach-centric brands like Vineyard Vines, while local finds like Kay's on the Beach work well for a quick bathing suit or an outfit for the night. As you breeze down Fifth, restaurants wisely post sidewalks menus to entice visitors and rev up your appetite featuring food concepts from around the world. Traditionally there's spots like Trulucks and Ocean Prime to satisfy any surf and turf cravings, but there's also Greek, Italian, and French restaurants, some of which fly in seafood daily, bringing a world tour to visitors' taste buds.
Even closer to the Gulf is the underrated Third Avenue South district
While Fifth Avenue steals a lot of the spotlight, locals know to venture a little closer to the Gulf to check out Third Avenue South, a more understated but equally luxurious shopping and dining hub just a few blocks away. Third Avenue South is flanked by fountains along the sidewalks next to beautiful flower beds and landscaping akin to a movie set. Shops like Sara Campbell and Eileen Fisher feature women's designs and fashion to fit the Naples vibe, while John Craig Clothier is a destination for timeless menswear and suits.
Though Naples can be described as posh, the social centerpiece of Third Avenue South has to be the more casual Tommy Bahama's. This locale is uniquely both an outfitter for the brand's apparel and a buzzy, award-winning restaurant that's been in operation since 1995 that opens up to the street. They're known for their coconut shrimp, inventive cocktails and outdoor patio vibes that mimic the restaurant and culture hub of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. You might even spot a celebrity at lunch or possibly headed towards the pier for a day at the beach.
The Naples pier and coastline helps showcase a stunning strip of over 10 miles of unfettered powdery white sand beach along the Gulf Coast. Just three blocks away from Third Avenue South you can set up beside the water for the day, and there's plenty to look out for. Pelicans and seagulls swoop the grounds and there's a good chance of spotting a dolphin or even a rare Florida manatee near the shores. Though parking is limited for the beach, it's conveniently walking distance to Downtown, making it a great way to cap a day in Southwest Florida. As the sun falls below the horizon over the Gulf waters, the beauty of Naples glows to a bright orange.